Travis Barker worships Kourtney Kardashian's feet and the ground she walks on

By Ashley Bautista
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker has his own way to prove his love for wife Kourtney Kardashian – it’s clear he worships her. From non-stop PDA to gushing social media posts about each other, Travis is devoted to the reality star. Two weeks ago, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian-Barker celebrated...

Comments / 56

Kimberley Madrigal
2d ago

No one cares about these over the top, braggers, that flaunt their every move. Get a grip people, stop supporting these washed up reality stars and focus on important things in life.

Reply(2)
18
Wanda Pender
2d ago

It's kinda disgusting. I'm all for being in love and PDA, but he acts like a salivating dog in heat, like my God, get a grip Travis. 🙄

Reply(1)
18
Anita Molina
2d ago

Duh you think? Hard Love like this can burn out...slow your row or it will die out.its.new love keep it alive or else it will be routine and boring

Reply(1)
11
