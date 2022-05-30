ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...

AM 1390 KRFO

Storm Damage Triggers Loans for Farmers

ST. PAUL -- Farmers may be eligible for zero-interest loans to recover from this spring’s storms. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority Board has determined an emergency exists in parts of Minnesota, making zero-interest loans available to farmers. According to a news release from the MDA,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Fatal Crash on Wabasha Bridge Spanning the Mississippi

Nelson, Wisconsin (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed yesterday in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the bridge connecting Wabasha and Nelson Wisconsin. A news release issued by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified the victim as 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls. The Sheriff's Office indicated he was driving a motorcycle that collided head-on with a car when the larger vehicle went over the centerline on the Highway 25 bridge. The deadly crash was reported around 3 PM.
NELSON, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Chamber Kicks Off Summer with Downtown Thursday

Great weather should help kick off the Downtown Thursday events in Owatonna on June 2. The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) hosts these summer festive occasions on the first Thursday of June, July, and August. The chamber's Tuesday Talk e-newsletter states, "The event highlights businesses and restaurants, food trucks, street vendors, and musical entertainment."
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

SUMMER FUN! Minnesota’s Margarita Cruise Is Back

Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and 809,000 boats. Yep, there are nearly one million boats in the state of Minnesota according to a report from the National Marine Manufacturers Association that was published by Twin Cities Business Magazine. If you own a boat or if you’re lucky enough...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Storms Headed To Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Stormy weather may disrupt the holiday plans for southern Minnesota residents - but only for a short time. A line of thunderstorms has been moving across the southern half of the state since early Sunday. It has already produced 1 - 2 inch sized...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Top Stores For Great And Unusual Gifts In Rochester Area

8 Stores in Rochester, Minnesota That Have Perfect (and sometimes unusual) Gifts!. Remember when The Mouse was open in Rochester, Minnesota in the Miracle Mile? It was one of my favorite stores to visit. This was also one of my go-to spots when I was looking for a unique gift for someone - teachers, family member birthdays, a neighbor that needed a little pick-me-up. I knew when I walked inside "The Mouse", I would be greeted with smiles and also amazing treasures that would make someone else smile too. Although that store is no longer open, Rochester does have some pretty amazing shops that offer a variety of amazing and unique gifts!
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

When Southeast Minnesota Area Pools Plan to Open

You'll be looking for relief from the heat this summer if the Farmer's Almanac is correct with its long-range forecast. They say the summer of 2022 will be “sizzling” hot in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Their long-term summer forecast calls for brutally warm weather, especially in July. There's...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
AM 1390 KRFO

Alligator Full of Money Was Stolen in Rochester

I know that times are challenging right now - gas is incredibly high, we have a huge shortage of formula and families are struggling just to find the cans that their babies need, and prices of groceries at the store are increasing by the day. And I don't know the personal challenges that the individual is going through who is stealing tip and coin jars in Rochester, Minnesota...but the latest theft was from a nonprofit in town.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Well-Known Rochester Businessman Dies

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A longtime and well-known Rochester businessman has died. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home has announced the death of Ronald Yanish. His obituary says Yanish passed away on Memorial Day at Seasons Hospice after a short illness. He was 79. Yanish was born on the...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Officials Confirm Source Of Hepatitis A Outbreak

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Minnesota officials are warning consumers to avoid eating fresh, organic strawberries from two brands after linking hepatitis A illnesses to these strawberries. The Minnesota Department of Health, the California Department of Public Health, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are working with federal officials...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Mayo Clinic Celebrates 35 Years of Peregrine Falcon Program

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic celebrated its 35th year of the Peregrine Falcon Program Wednesday. Staff weighted, named, and banded four healthy peregrine falcon chicks. The chicks have been nesting in a box atop the Mayo building in downtown Rochester. Following World World II, the widespread use of...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Prince Mural Taking Shape in Minneapolis

A mural honoring one of the most famous Minnesotans is taking shape in downtown Minneapolis. Work on this impressive mural honoring the legacy of Prince began on May 16th, 2022. Standing over 100 feet tall and being painted on the exterior of Ramp A, this work of art is being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Holiday Weekend Fatal Traffic Wrecks Reported So Far in MN

Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
ORTONVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

