ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics not satisfied, ready to finish the deal in NBA Finals

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5xRP_0fumAUXs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OP88y_0fumAUXs00
Ime Udoka says Celtics don't hang Eastern Conference Championship banners 01:39

BOSTON  -- The Boston Celtics are off to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. It's the first time that the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown core have led the team to the championship round, and they made sure to celebrate Sunday night after their thrilling Game 7 win in Miami.

But that celebration will be short lived. The Celtics have a hefty task ahead with the Golden State Warriors waiting for them in the Finals.

The Celtics know their toughest test is coming, and while making the Finals is certainly an accomplishment, they haven't won anything yet.

"We don't celebrate Eastern Conference Championships in this organization. We don't hang those banners," head coach Ime Udoka said after Boston's 100-96 win over the Heat. "We're here for bigger and better things.

"It would be all for naught if we go lay and egg in the Finals, and we understand that," continued Udoka. "Guys were quick to celebrate but quick to flip the page and say, 'we've got four more, we don't hang or celebrate Eastern Conference championships in the Celtic organization.' So we all fall in line and appreciate that standard of excellence."

Players had a grand time soaking in Sunday night's glory, because winning isn't easy in the NBA. This core had chances to make the Finals in the past and came up short, so it's important to recognize the accomplishment.

But their focus shifted quickly to the Warriors after a celebration in the locker room in Miami.

"We're not satisfied. We know we've still got a long way to go," said Jayson Tatum, who took home Larry Bird Eastern Conference MVP honors. "But I think it's all right to enjoy this tonight and be happy because it's hard. It's not easy -- clearly this is my first time being in the championship. It is not easy.

"We know we have a tough task ahead. They've been there many a times, they've won many a times," Tatum said of Golden State. "I'm looking forward to it."

Jaylen Brown, who averaged 24.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in the Eastern Conference Finals, is excited for the opportunity ahead.

"This is what all the work you put in your whole life for is to be in these moments, to play in the Finals, to represent not just the organization but your family, your community, your extended community. It doesn't get too much better than that," said Brown. "So we've got to embrace it, but also embrace the challenge because we're playing a team that's been there, done it before, and if we expect to win, we've got to come with our A game."

While this Celtics group is going to their first NBA Finals, the Warriors have been one of the last two teams standing six of the last eight seasons. They've won three NBA titles over that span. Keeping Steph Curry from going wild, while also containing the likes of Klay Thompson, Jordon Poole and Draymond Green, will be no easy task.

But the Celtics have matched up well with the Warriors over the last seven years, going 9-5 against Golden State, and split their two meetings during the regular season.

The Celtics won't be backing down from this next challenge, and like they have all season, will embrace any adversity that comes their way.

"We're here now, just got to finish the deal," said Udoka. "We played Golden State pretty well this year. Obviously beat them pretty bad late in the season where we were kind of rolling early in the season. Took a close loss. Had some guys in and out and they had a big lead early but we fought our way back. Story of the season, we've competed well against the best teams, and obviously you have to do that to make it to this point now.

"I'm very confident going in," Udoka continued. "I know it's another tough challenge. I think Miami will help prep us for some of the off ball actions and the shooters that they had. But we know it's a high level team, executing team, has a ton of great shooters, great players overall, guys I know well, and we're ready for the challenge."

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for Thursday night in San Francisco.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Why The Warriors Will Lose The NBA Championship: "The Celtics Are Gonna Win The World Championship. Because They Are The Best Team Remaining In The Playoffs Right Now, In My Opinion.”

It's not a secret that Charles Barkley's relationship with the Golden State Warriors fans isn't the best, and he's not bothered by that. The former NBA MVP embraced the role of villain in the Western Conference Finals, rooting for the Dallas Mavericks just to piss off the Dubs Nation. They...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Draymond Green
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Nia Long Was Trending After Game 7 On Sunday Night

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. So why was actress Nia Long trending after the final buzzer?. Taking to Twitter last night, Long posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of the Celtics' incredible accomplishment. Her 1.1 million followers have viewed the video over 800,000 times and given it over 26,000 likes in 12 hours.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Golden State Warriors#Eastern Conference
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks fans won’t be pleased with latest free agency update on Jalen Brunson, Mavs

After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.
NBA
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
The Spun

Look: Nia Long's Reaction To Game 7 Win Goes Viral

Nia Long was fired up after watching the Boston Celtics hold on to their lead at the end of Game 7 on Sunday night. They survived a serious push from the Miami Heat and were able to secure their berth in the NBA Finals with a 100-96 win. Long posted...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Joe Johnson could win first NBA ring with Celtics

Joe Johnson gave Boston Celtics fans something to cheer about during a rough first half to the 2021-22 season. Now, he'll have a chance to earn his first NBA championship ring. "Iso Joe" signed a 10-day contract with the C's through the hardship exemption in December. He originally was drafted...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy