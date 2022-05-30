UK Doubles Down on Reviving London IPOs With More Rule Changes

The opening of US markets weighed on London’s shares on Wednesday as they ended the week down ahead of the bank holiday weekend.The FTSE 100 broke a five-day winning streak after losing ground heavily during the afternoon.The drop wiped out all the gains that the index has slowly built up since last Thursday.By the end of the day it closed at 7,532.95, a drop of 74.71 points, or 1%.It followed a similar sell-off stateside, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones trading down around 1% as European markets were shutting for the day.In Germany things looked better, with...
