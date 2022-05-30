UK Doubles Down on Reviving London IPOs With More Rule Changes

A recession in the US usually brings on a recession in the rest of the world, although not always in Australia. Australia has escaped such a recession twice in the past 50 years. We avoided the early-2000s so-called tech-wreck recession, and we avoided the so-called “great recession” during the global financial crisis. Amid ominous talk about yet another US-led global recession, there’s a chance we could escape for a third time. But it will require being prepared to change our budget and interest settings in a heartbeat. That’s something our new treasurer Jim Chalmers – who many don’t realise was an advisor...

