ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK Doubles Down on Reviving London IPOs With More Rule Changes

By Swetha Gopinath
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook for the latest...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Test case Zambia exposes China's rookie status on debt relief - sources

LONDON/PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - China's lack of experience with tricky debt restructurings and slow coordination among its public lenders is holding up debt relief for Zambia, a test case for the top emerging market creditor, three sources familiar with the matter said. Zambia became in 2020 the first country...
WORLD
Bloomberg

UK Housing Market Is Starting to Slow, BOE’s Cunliffe Says

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said the UK housing market is starting to slow and will be dragged down by rising interest rates and easing economic growth. “We see evidence of a slowdown,” Cunliffe said in an interview on ITV News on Wednesday. “There are some straws in the wind that show the market is starting to turn. The bank expects the economy -- that’s already slowing, and we expect it to slow further -- to slow quite a lot over next year or so. That will have an impact on the housing market.”
REAL ESTATE
Bloomberg

UK House Prices Defy Slowdown Fears With 10th Consecutive Gain

Britain’s housing market defied fears that the economy may be stumbling to post a 10th successive monthly increase in prices May. Values gained 0.9%, more than economists predicted and double April’s 0.4% rise, according to a survey by Nationwide Building Society. It lifted the average price of a home to a record £269,914 ($339,768), an increase of 11.2% from a year earlier.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

London loses ground after US markets open

The opening of US markets weighed on London’s shares on Wednesday as they ended the week down ahead of the bank holiday weekend.The FTSE 100 broke a five-day winning streak after losing ground heavily during the afternoon.The drop wiped out all the gains that the index has slowly built up since last Thursday.By the end of the day it closed at 7,532.95, a drop of 74.71 points, or 1%.It followed a similar sell-off stateside, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones trading down around 1% as European markets were shutting for the day.In Germany things looked better, with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ipos#Bloomberguk
The Independent

Brexit: Senior Tory MP calls for UK to rejoin EU single market to ease cost of living crisis

A senior Conservative MP has called for Boris Johnson’s government to take the UK back into the EU single market to help ease the cost of living crisis.Tobias Ellwood, the defence select committee chair, said Brexit had left British business “strangled” by red tape – insisting that it was time to “think outside the box”.The leading Tory MP urged the government to look again at forging a Norway-style relationship with the EU, allowing access to the single market through the European Economic Area (EEA).Writing in The House magazine, Mr Ellwood said the move would see post-Brexit paperwork costing firms £7bn...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos says he discussed defence deal with U.S. envoy

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Guardian

The sheer size of the China trading relationship is why Australia has to share its feasts and famines with Beijing

Concentration on security and regional influence has distracted from the economic relationship with China, a key foundation of Australian prosperity. A high proportion of Chinese growth has been engineered by a large government-sponsored debt-fuelled infrastructure and property bender. This underpins demand for Australian products and services boosting incomes. The data...
CHINA
Bloomberg

Top Tech Dealmaker Warns China’s VC Winter Is Far From Over

Chinese startups will struggle to attract investment throughout 2022 and possibly beyond, one of the country’s most successful dealmakers said, adding to a chorus of warnings about a reckoning for global tech firms after years of easy money. Investors in private equity and venture capital funds, known as limited...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mexican regulator fines Spain's Iberdrola unit $466 mln

MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy regulator fined a unit of Spain's Iberdrola 9.15 billion pesos ($466.4 million), arguing they violated a so-called self-supply power generation permit by selling electricity to their partners, according to a regulatory filing. Iberdrola Energia Monterrey delivered energy to partners in exchange for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia's biggest economic threat isn't home-grown. It's a recession, originating in the United States

A recession in the US usually brings on a recession in the rest of the world, although not always in Australia. Australia has escaped such a recession twice in the past 50 years. We avoided the early-2000s so-called tech-wreck recession, and we avoided the so-called “great recession” during the global financial crisis. Amid ominous talk about yet another US-led global recession, there’s a chance we could escape for a third time. But it will require being prepared to change our budget and interest settings in a heartbeat. That’s something our new treasurer Jim Chalmers – who many don’t realise was an advisor...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China Is Leading the Global Decline in Venture Capital Deals

China, once the primary rival to Silicon Valley’s technology success, is now leading the global decline in venture capital investments. The value of venture deals in the country tumbled 44% to $24.7 billion in the first four months of the year, compared with a year earlier, according to data from the research firm Preqin. That’s almost twice the rate of decline in the US and nearly four times the pace of the global slide.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Karpowership Slates South African Government Over Project Delays

Karpowership, the world’s biggest supplier of floating gas-fired power plants, said some South African government agencies have stalled its projects and their conduct isn’t conducive to creating an attractive investment environment. The Turkish company in March last year won the right to supply South Africa with 1,220 megawatts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ARTnews

The U.K. and Greece Will Hold Landmark Talks on the Contested Parthenon Marbles

Click here to read the full article. The United Kingdom will hold formal talks with Greece regarding the potential repatriation of the Parthenon Marbles, which have been in the British Museum since 1816. There are not dates set yet for the meeting, which was proposed by the UK’s minister for arts, Stephen Parkinson, to Greece on April 29. UNESCO announced the landmark agreement on May 17 ahead of International Museum Day. Also called the Elgin Marbles, the contested sculptures were stripped from the Acropolis in 1801 by Lord Elgin while Greece was under Ottoman occupation and deposited in the London institution....
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shrink

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The Federal Reserve is about to start shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet, deploying a second tool along side higher interest rates to curb inflation, though officials don’t know just how effective it will be.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Delta Air Raises Revenue Outlook With Full Planes, Higher Fares

Delta Air Lines Inc. said revenue will be higher this quarter than it originally expected as consumers determined to take summer vacations pay higher fares and pack planes, making it the latest US carrier to issue such a forecast. Unit revenue should be as much as 8 percentage points better...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

KKR Seeks Bids for Ramsay’s $5.8 Billion Hospital Sites

A KKR & Co.-led consortium has begun soliciting investors to take over Ramsay Health Care Ltd.’s A$8 billion ($5.8 billion) real estate portfolio, as the group seeks to buy out the Australian hospitals operator, according to people familiar with the matter. The private equity firm and its partners have...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK private sector sees scant growth ahead, CBI says

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British companies expect barely any growth over the next three months, in their gloomiest outlook since February last year, as the cost-of-living squeeze reduces households' disposable income, the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday. The CBI said the expectations element of its surveys of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy