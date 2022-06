Marion Lane DeWaters of Valhalla passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Apr. 27 at the age of 74. She was born in Mount Kisco on Sept. 5, 1947, to Hazel McBride and Albert Lane of Thornwood. Professionally, Marion broke down barriers for women in the aviation insurance and reinsurance industries, rising to the rank of vice president at IAGM Corp. Personally, Marion lived life on her terms, having a blast and always bringing friends together along the way.

