Cecil County, MD

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Conowingo Dam

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJAFg_0fum81Ep00

CONOWINGO - An investigation is continuing after a motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash on the Conowingo Dam, according to the Maryland State Police.

An MSP representative at the agency's North East Barrack withheld the victim's name on Monday, citing the pending confirmation of next-of-kin notifications. In addition, with the investigation ongoing, the representative was able to release only scant information about the fatal crash, including how it occurred.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a man lost control of his motorcycle at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday as he was operating it in the southbound lane of U.S. 1, near Susquehanna River Road (Route 222), while traveling toward Harford County on the Cecil County side of the dam, police said. At that point, police added, the motorcyclist crashed. As of Monday, information regarding what the motorcycle struck was unavailable.

An aerial photo released by the Maryland Department of Transportation, shortly after the fatal crash, shows what appears to be a traffic backup on the dam.

Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this fatal motorcycle crash become available.

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841.

