Opinion: On Memorial Day and every day, I get by with help from the Army wives I know

Black is the widow of Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, a Green Beret who was killed in action when his team was ambushed in Niger, Africa, in 2017. She interviewed the Green Berets who survived the ambush to write her book “Sacrifice: The Green Berets, a Fateful Ambush, and a Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth,” and she will be at Warwick’s in La Jolla at 7:30 p.m. on June 2. She lives in Puyallup, Wash.

I sat on my couch reeling from the news while the man in dress blues watched me, concern etched deeply into his face. “Mrs. Black, do you have someone you can call to come over? We cannot leave you here alone.” It seemed like an impossible question to answer. Who do you call to come over late at night when you are told your husband was killed in action and your family lives on the other side of the country?

As an Army wife, I had gotten used to handling everything myself, so my first response was to convince the chaplain that I would handle things alone. Then I remembered all the women I could call in the middle of the night to help me.

I was raised far away from the military and was taught from an early age that to be in the military was to be forced to take orders for the rest of your life. The stereotype I had of Army wives was similar. I thought of them as being satisfied with drab lives paid for by taxpayers. These images were reinforced by what I watched in movies and on television.

Those notions were challenged when I became an Army wife myself. Not long after marrying my husband, Bryan, he enlisted in the Army, becoming a Green Beret. I was quickly thrown into the foreign world of military bases, acronyms and on-base housing. It was then I discovered my perceptions of soldiers and their wives were not only wrong but unjust.

Most move far from their hometowns, adapting to new places, making a fresh set of friends every three to five years. They go through pregnancies and deliveries alone in unfamiliar hospitals without family to support them. Friends become their family, sharing meals and celebrating seasons in the absence of their husbands. Just when they get comfortable, the military gives them orders to move and to start all over again.

The job of an Army wife runs 24/7, and they are some of the strongest, most independent women found anywhere. Contrary to portrayals in popular culture, Army wives don’t have time to sit around creating drama because most are either working or earning a degree — or both.

I met a dynamic group of women who challenged my notions of “typical” Army wives between 2010 and 2017 in Fayetteville, N.C., and Colorado Springs, Colo. There was the dimple-faced mother of three working as a Newborn Intensive Care Unit nurse while her husband was deployed. Another was a physician’s assistant, and her days off were spent running marathons and volunteering with a veteran suicide prevention organization. There was also the school psychologist, a principal, my son’s speech therapist and several of my children’s teachers. There are also small business owners like the Army wife who makes wooden American flags that are sold all over the country. Many are soldiers themselves, like my friend who’s married to a Green Beret captain even as she serves as an officer leading a unit of soldiers. She was one of the first women in the country to become Ranger qualified.

One of my closest friends met her husband overseas while serving in the Army together. She now raises their four kids while completing college, running their family’s company and coaching their kids’ basketball teams. Our families celebrated many holidays and birthdays together, most with our husbands gone. We supported each other through the ups and downs of raising children on the autism spectrum. It was friendships like hers that helped me learn how to handle Army life and develop the strength I needed to parent alone when Bryan was deployed.

The irony for me is this: In becoming an Army wife, I was forced to develop the strength and independence that allowed me to survive the worst of being one. When that knock came, and that man in dress blues stood at my door, it took all the fortitude I had gathered in my years of managing a military family to survive. But here I am, striving every day while my boys thrive — kept company not only by Bryan’s memory but by the community of strong women into which I was welcomed. These women helped me get through the loss of my husband, all while raising our children and progressing as professionals. I wasn’t always an Army wife, but I would be honored to be called one for the rest of my life. The women I met through the military taught me that it is not just the men who are Army strong.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .