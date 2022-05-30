ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How the Cast of FX's 'Pistol' Compares to the Real-Life Sex Pistols

By Roxy Simons
 2 days ago

Pistol charts the rise and fall of one of the most influential bands in the world, the Sex Pistols.

In the brief time they were together, the punk rock group changed the face of music helping to influence a whole generation with their songs and style.

Here is how the cast of the FX show compares with their real-life counterparts.

Anson Boon is Johnny Rotten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0f12_0fum7fnn00
Left: Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten in "Pistol." Right: Johnny Rotten (John Lydon) performing live onstage at The Great South East Music Hall on the Sex Pistols' final tour. Miya Mizuno/Richard E. Aaron/FX Networks/Redferns

Johnny Rotten was the face of the Sex Pistols and, alongside Sid Vicious, is arguably the most memorable member as well.

Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, joined the band after impressing their manager Malcolm McLaren with a rendition of Alice Cooper's "I'm Eighteen." He was given his infamous stage name in reference to his teeth, and how he never brushed them.

In 1977, Rolling Stone said Rotten was "blessed with demented anger heretofore unseen outside a war zone" that made him and the Sex Pistols an immediate stand out.

The singer is portrayed by Anson Boon in the FX limited series, who previously appeared in Oscar-nominated film 1917.

Louis Partridge is Sid Vicious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqB0q_0fum7fnn00
Left, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious in "Pistol." Right, Sid Vicious performing live at the Kingfisher Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on the Sex Pistols' final tour. Miya Mizuno/Richard E. Aaron/FX Networks/Redferns

While he is the most notorious member of the Sex Pistols, Sid Vicious was actually the last to join the group.

Vicious' real name was John Simon Ritchie and he was a school friend of Rotten, who gave Vicious his stage name after he was bitten by Lydon's pet hamster.

Prior to his time with the Sex Pistols, Vicious was plagued by drug addiction that stemmed from his own mother's addiction to heroin and opiates. This was exacerbated when he met Nancy Spungen.

Vicious joined the band in 1977 as their bass guitarist after Glen Matlock left, and he remained a part of the band until their split in January 1978. He died of a drug overdose on February 2, 1979, a day after he was released on bail after he became the prime suspect in Nancy's murder.

Enola Holmes' Louis Partridge plays Vicious in the show and while Vicious only becomes a key player in the story in the latter half of the series, Partridge can be seen in character throughout.

Toby Wallace is Steve Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvOIJ_0fum7fnn00
Left, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones in "Pistol." Right, Steve Jones performs in the of the punk band "The Sex Pistols'" last concert in San Francisco January 14, 1978. Miya Mizuno/Michael Ochs Archives/FX Networks/Getty Images

Steve Jones is one of the founding members of the Sex Pistols, who were originally going to be called Cutie Jones and The Sex Pistols, after his nickname. He was also meant to be the band's lead singer.

Jones founded the band alongside Glen Matlock and Paul Cook after previously creating forming groups The Strand and The Swankers with them, the latter reformed in 1975 after the exit of member Wally Nightingale.

They later changed their name to the Sex Pistols, and after Rotten joined the band Jones became the group's lead guitarist.

Pistol is based on Jones' 2016 autobiography "Lonely Boy: Tales Of a Sex Pistol" in which he shared many details from his life including how he was sexually abused by his step-father as a child.

Toby Wallace takes on the role of Jones in the TV series, and the Australian actor has appeared in films like Babyteeth and The Society.

Jacob Slater is Paul Cook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPDMd_0fum7fnn00
Left, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook in "Pistol." Right, Paul Cook posing with The Sex Pistols in February 1976. Miya Mizuno/FX Networks/Express/Getty Images

Paul Cook was the drummer for the Sex Pistols and knew Jones long before the creation of the band, having met at Wren Secondary School in Shepherd's Bush in London.

After the band's split Cook worked with Jones on music for manager McLaren's film The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle which he also appeared in. The duo went on to form another band together named The Professionals.

Jacob Slater makes his screen debut in Pistol as Cook.

Christian Lees is Glen Matlock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DS6DQ_0fum7fnn00
Left, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock in "Pistol." Right, Glen Matlock posing with The Sex Pistols in February 1976. Miya Mizuno/FX Networks/Express/Getty Images

Glen Matlock was the original bass guitarist for the Sex Pistols and was one of the band's founding members after previously playing with Jones and Cook in another band.

He departed the band in February 1977, McLaren claiming he was kicked out while Matlock said in his autobiography I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol that he left of his own accord.

Christian Lees takes on the role of Matlock in the series, and his most recent projects include The Phantom of the Open.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is Malcolm McLaren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kylon_0fum7fnn00
Left, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren in "Pistol." Right, Malcolm McLaren standing in front of posters of The Sex Pistols. Miya Mizuno/Robin Platzer/FX Networks/Getty Images

The Sex Pistols were managed and promoted by Malcolm McLaren, who had a set vision for how he wanted the band to dress and act.

Among other things, McLaren used shock tactics to increase the band's popularity. For example, it was his idea to release "God Save the Queen" around Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977. Originally Rotten had given the song the title "No Future."

In the 70s McLaren also helped run the shop SEX with his girlfriend Vivienne Westwood, whose designs shook the fashion industry and became a staple for the punk movement.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster portrays McLaren in the TV show. The actor is known for his roles in Love, Actually, Game of Thrones, and The Queen's Gambit.

Pistol will be released in full on Tuesday, May 31 on FX on Hulu.

IN THIS ARTICLE
