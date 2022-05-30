ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Top Gun: Maverick” has already set a career-best opening...

ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick's Record-Breaking Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revised Upward

Top Gun: Maverick is officially the biggest Memorial Day Weekend opening ever, and that record-breaking haul is bigger than initially reported. The Top Gun sequel exceeded expectations and become the biggest opening in Tom Cruise's long and storied career. After some contention with Disney maintaining that Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End was still the biggest Memorial Day weekend opening ever with $153 million (if preview night receipts are counted), Top Gun: Maverick's updated $156 million opening left no doubt that it is the new record-holder, but that number has now been revised to $160.5 million.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Miles Teller’s Wife Keleigh Sperry Wears Shorts At Game After New ‘Top Gun’ Tops Box Office

Keleigh Sperry, 29, turned heads during her recent outing with Miles Teller, 35, on May 30! The beauty and the actor, who stars in the new high-grossing film, Top Gun: Maverick, walked into the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants baseball game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA while wearing stylish outfits. She donned a light red Phillies tank top, short denim shorts, sunglasses, and white sneakers as her long wavy hair was down during the fun event.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TODAY.com

See the cute moment ‘Nicole Urban’ joined Keith Urban onstage in Las Vegas

Keith Urban had a surprise guest for his fans in Las Vegas over the weekend. At one point during the country star’s show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 28, his wife, Nicole Kidman, joined him onstage. The sweet moment between the couple, who have been married for nearly 16 years, was captured on video and shared to Urban’s Instagram page the following day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Complex

Lil Durk Gives Close-Up View of New Tattoos, Including ‘No Snitches’ Ink and Massive Back Piece That Took 8 Hours

Lil Durk is showcasing some of his most extensive tattoo work to date, including a huge back piece and one dedicated to his hatred of snitches. The Chicago rapper has never been shy about showing off his ink, and he’s offered fans a close look at his newest additions. He displayed his huge back piece, which his tattoo artist said took a total of eight hours to complete, and some work on his legs.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Watch new trailer of live-action ‘Pinocchio’ starring Tom Hanks

Disney has set the release date for its remake of classic tale “Pinocchio,” starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, exclusively on Disney+. The film, a live-action version of Disney’s 1940 animated classic, will premiere on Disney+ worldwide on Sept. 8, 2022. That’s timed for Disney+ Day, the Mouse House’s celebration of the streamer that it first produced last year. In addition to “Pinocchio,” Disney will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic “in the coming months,” the company said.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars announces return of Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn

The Star Wars content just keeps on coming, and this time, Disney is bringing back two of the most legendary Star Wars characters, as Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn are set to return to a galaxy far, far away. At the Star Wars Celebration event over the weekend, plans were announced for a new animated series from the world of Star Wars, which will have plenty of familiar faces.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

