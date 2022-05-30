‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut

Top Gun: Maverick is officially the biggest Memorial Day Weekend opening ever, and that record-breaking haul is bigger than initially reported. The Top Gun sequel exceeded expectations and become the biggest opening in Tom Cruise's long and storied career. After some contention with Disney maintaining that Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End was still the biggest Memorial Day weekend opening ever with $153 million (if preview night receipts are counted), Top Gun: Maverick's updated $156 million opening left no doubt that it is the new record-holder, but that number has now been revised to $160.5 million.

