‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut

Disney has set the release date for its remake of classic tale “Pinocchio,” starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, exclusively on Disney+. The film, a live-action version of Disney’s 1940 animated classic, will premiere on Disney+ worldwide on Sept. 8, 2022. That’s timed for Disney+ Day, the Mouse House’s celebration of the streamer that it first produced last year. In addition to “Pinocchio,” Disney will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic “in the coming months,” the company said.
Comments / 0