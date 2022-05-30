Which Fast Food Chains Are Open on Memorial Day? Subway, Taco Bell and More

At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wingstop went up by nearly 31.9%. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.

