Woman Sneaks Into Donald Trump's NRA Speech To Show How Lax Security Is

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The journalist says she was able to enter the room where Trump was holding a speech by walking in through an unlocked door past an officer,...

Comments / 17

God Bless the USA
2d ago

well you know what people think you should be able to carry a gun everywhere,why not in to see Trump after all I have heard him talk about guns everyone should have one hid words not mine,all of those kids & teachers did not ask to be shot & killed & what about all of the other innocent people that have been shot & some killed these dam service guns need to get the hell off of the street & I don't want to hear no bull💩 comments about this,it is my opinion

Reply(1)
12
Spider45
2d ago

Maybe his Secret Service is getting tired of getting skin cancer in the golf course. Perhaps they're tired of running down to the Quick Trip to use the bathroom. His wife won't cry too long if he strokes out soon.

Reply
6
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

