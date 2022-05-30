ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Alabama celebrates move-in day for summer enrollees

By Stacey Blackwood
 3 days ago
Nick Saban and Alabama have already had several members of the 2022 recruiting class on campus since January as early enrollees. In fact, 13 total members of the class were early enrollees. One player, Dayne Shor, has already entered into the NCAA transfer portal, leaving Alabama with 12.

On Sunday afternoon, the remaining 11 signees that are a part of the class of 2022 moved into their new homes on campus to begin their careers with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Thanks to fine folks who run Alabama football’s official Twitter account, we get to see a short clip of some of the next generation of elite talent arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Watch the excitement from the players as they begin their journey in college.

Now that the next wave of talent is officially in Tuscaloosa, it signifies the college football season is much closer than you think.

