ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Parents turn to Alexa and Google Home to help with ‘harder’ school homework

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9pFr_0fum5DLz00

More than two-thirds of parents have turned to voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home because their child’s homework is becoming more difficult, according to a new survey.

Research from TalkTalk found that the use of smart plugs, typically used to connect voice assistants to a power source, has increased by 47% over the past year, with difficult homework being blamed for the surge.

Three quarters of parents – 75% – said school work is more difficult now than when they were at school, while more than half – 52% – said they had given the wrong answers to their child’s homework.

Across our network, customers are embracing the smart tech takeover. As am I – just the other day I found myself using our voice assistant to help with my son’s homework

Jonathan Kini, TalkTalk managing director

Two thirds  – 66% – also said they felt embarrassed for not knowing the right answer in front of their children, while 55% had secretly used voice assistants to answer their children’s questions.

According to TalkTalk’s poll of more than 1,000 parents in April 2022, parents rated history, geography and maths as the most difficult subjects, with more than half needing help with answering key stage two questions, such as the names of King Henry VIII’s wives.

Other common questions included the global population to the nearest billion, questions on the Pythagoras theorem, the names of the Hindu festivals Holi and Diwali and the date of the Great Fire of London.

Jonathan Kini, managing director at TalkTalk, said: “Our latest Internet Insights report reveals how we’re living in a golden age of gadgets.

“Across our network, customers are embracing the smart tech takeover. As am I – just the other day I found myself using our voice assistant to help with my son’s homework.”

The poll found that more than half of parents had bought new smart device technology in the last year to improve their day-to-day lives, while more than eight in ten – 84% – said having fast and reliable internet access helps their child to learn.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
TechCrunch

Amazon is killing its Alexa-connected Cloud Cam, will replace customers’ dead devices with a Blink Mini

“With your help over the last five years, Cloud Cam has served as a reliable indoor security camera and a hub for Amazon Key-compatible smart locks that work with Alexa,” the email to existing customers states. “As the number of Alexa smart home devices continues to grow, we are focusing efforts on Ring, Blink, and other technologies that make your home smarter and simplify your everyday routines.”
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Home#Smart Home#School Work#Global Population#Hindu
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Has Bad News About Facebook's New Big Thing

The metaverse is the future, says Facebook, which since late October has called itself Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. For now, more questions than answers are emerging around this concept, of a virtual world in which we will interact via technological tools, like virtual-reality headsets, powered by technology such as augmented reality.
INTERNET
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

676K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy