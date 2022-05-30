ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just got a release date – and it’s coming to PS5, Xbox series X/S and PC

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUCnj_0fum54Uh00

A sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been announced with a brand new trailer and release date scheduled for next year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently shown as part of the Star Wars Celebration event that took place in May 2022, with fans treated to a new trailer showing returning characters such as Cal Kestis and his droid companion BD-1.

Published by Electronic Arts and developed by Respawn Entertainment, who is known for titles such as Apex Legends , the next licensed Star Wars game will follow protagonist Cal after the events of the first game.

Not much is known about the upcoming release, except for the fact that Survivor is expected to take place five years after the events of Fallen Order – which, in turn, took place five years after the events of Episode III . In the current Star Wars timeline, that would place it within the same time frame as the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ .

If you want to find out when the game is being released, what platforms it will be available on and what to expect in the upcoming sequel then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ release date

The new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the first we’ve seen of Respawn Entertainment’s latest game in the sci-fi series and looks set to focus on the single-player action-adventure gameplay that made Fallen Order a favourite of fans.

At the end of the trailer, a release window is given for Survivor : “Coming 2023.” While no exact release date has been confirmed, we can likely expect the game to be released in the second half of 2023.

Fallen Order was originally released in November 2019 and since we haven’t yet seen any in-game footage, the game is still likely to be in development. We’ll keep you posted once we have more details.

The new game was also confirmed to be releasing on PS5 , Xbox series X /S and PC . There are currently no plans to bring the game to PS4 or Xbox One, which would indicate that the game is only being released on the current generation of consoles, but we’ll be sure to let you know if this changes or of any other developments.

Related
Collider

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Month Revealed

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has an official release month. With Star Wars Celebration currently kicking off today, Lucasfilm is providing fans with updates on their favorite stars and streaming series. For instance, Star Wars: Andor announced its release date with its first teaser trailer, and now a month has been announced for when Mando and Grogu will be back in our lives. Instead of premiering at the end of 2022, Season 3 of The Mandalorian will board Disney+ in February 2023, as most likely the first Star Wars series to premiere in the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Review Roundup: What Do Critics Think of Disney+’s New ‘Star Wars’ Show?

After nearly two decades of anticipation, Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally arrived on Disney+. The six episode series premiered its first two episodes a few hours earlier than expected online, as well as a special advance premiere at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, meaning both fans and critics have had a long couple of hours to really sit and marinate on the series, before delivering their reviews. Just kidding, of course, most of the East Coast hasn’t even woken up yet, so it’s a little early for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Rotten Tomatoes score, or Metacritic score. But the first Obi-Wan Kenobi reviews are...
MOVIES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Willow’: Everything We Learned About the Sequel Series at Star Wars Celebration’s Lucasfilm Panel

During the Lucasfilm Panel on Thursday for the Star Wars Celebration event, fans everywhere finally got a good look at the upcoming sequel series to Warwick Davis' cult classic dark fantasy Willow. It's the culmination of years of work in the background from writer Jonathan Kasdan, the original film's director Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, and even Davis himself to bring the beloved Nelwyn back to screens everywhere. While only a teaser of the series was shown, interviews with Davis, Kasdan, and more during the panel taught us a bit about the series that previously was left unsaid.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date Target – Update With Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Disney+’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere its second season on the streaming site in Fall 2022. The news was announced Sunday during panel with the cast and creatives at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. The series, which revolves around the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch that was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, was renewed back in August 2021 just ahead of the two-part Season 1 finale. Picking up just after the events of the Clone War, members of the Bad Batch – who each possess a...
NFL
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney “Working” On Adding Violence Advisory To ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Due To Similarities To Texas School Shooting; ‘Star Wars’ Show Currently Has “Upsetting” Warning On Streamer Landing Page – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with Disney statement: Similarities between a horrible mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this week and a Jedi school massacre in Disney+’s new Obi-Wan Kenobi series has seen a succession of warnings added to the Ewan McGregor-led show. “There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting,” it says right now in the details section of the Obi-Wan landing page on a number of accounts on the Mouse House streamer. That’s a bleaching and editing of sorts of the statement released earlier today. ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Will Air A Few...
TEXAS STATE
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch reveals when season 2 will air on Disney+

The band of misfits from Star Wars: The Bad Batch will soon be jumping on new adventures for the world to see. The Star Wars animated series is set to premiere its second season in autumn 2022, the showrunners announced during the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim this past Sunday (May 29).
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Jude Law to Star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Series on Disney+

Disney+ has added another upcoming Star Wars series to its roster, with Jude Law set to star. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni announced at Star Wars Celebration on Thursday that they are executive producing Star Wars: Skeleton Crew alongside the show’s co-creators Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Christopher Ford.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Has No Idea How The Series Will End

The third season of The Mandalorian is coming soon, with its new episodes announced to start releasing on Disney+ starting February of next year. The Star Wars series released a stunning new trailer during the recent Star Wars Celebration over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse of where Din Djarin and Grogu’s new journey will take them.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

LEGO Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 Set Is On Sale Now

May has been an absolutely huge month for Star Wars merch releases thanks to May the 4th and Star Wars Celebration 2022 events, not to mention the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. LEGO has certainly been in on the fun with the launch several sets based on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. LEGO also recently launched long-awaited set based on the adorable BD-1 droid from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game, and everything you need to know about getting your hands on it can be found right here.
SHOPPING
