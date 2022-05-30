ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Gerrard identifies key addition Liverpool should make in transfer window

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
 2 days ago

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard says the club need to bring in a goalscoring midfielder in the transfer window.

Gerrard, who is now the manager of Aston Villa, said Jordan Henderson and James Milner “aren’t getting any younger” and Jurgen Klopp needs to start to plan for the future .

“They’re [Henderson and Milner] still top players at this level, of course, and they’ll want to go on and do more,” he told BT Sport. “But for Liverpool, if you think about the next five, six, seven years, they’re going to need a midfielder – a No 8 who can get goals, who can get double figures.

“They are heavily reliant on the front three – or the front five if you include Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. You always need one of those midfielders that’s going to get in the box and get you goals.”

Sadio Mane has been linked with a move away from Anfield to Bayern Munich, while Liverpool’s top scorer this season, Mohamed Salah , has confirmed he will be staying with the Reds.

Gerrard added that he doesn’t see any reason why a player would leave the club.

“Salah has already said that he is going to be here next year, I know there is a bit of noise around Mane,” he said.

“But why would you want to leave this Liverpool team, because you know that they are going to be competitive in the business end of the season?”

There have been conflicting reports around whether Mane has told Liverpool he wants to leave. But when asked about the player’s future at the Champions League final, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, Klopp was gracious.

“Wherever Sadio will play next year, he will be a big player,” said the Reds coach.

Yardbarker

Exclusive: Stan Collymore identifies ‘readymade replacement’ for Sadio Mane Liverpool have recently signed

With Sadio Mane’s exit from Liverpool Football Club this summer looking increasingly set in stone, according to various reports, some speculation over a potential replacement for the No.10 has already begun. In Stan Collymore’s eyes, however, the Reds already possess a ‘readymade replacement’ for the Senegalese international in the...
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Liverpool And Aston Villa Striker On Sadio Mane

Dean Saunders believes Sadio Mane would be 'irreplaceable' if he were to leave Liverpool this summer. Speaking on TalkSPORT, Saunders said: "Liverpool are doing really well at the moment and losing someone like him could knock them sideways... I would argue the fact that he’s in the top three players in the world right now. Salah, Mane, who would you take? De Bruyne?"
BBC

Transfer news: Salah wants to stay in Premier League

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah would prefer to join a Premier League rival next summer if no new deal to stay at the Reds is agreed. (Athletic - subscription required), external. Sadio Mane's plans have not changed and he intends to leave Liverpool this summer. Bayern Munich are serious contenders for...
Yardbarker

Bid prepared: Club ready €30m offer for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as potential transfer twist emerges

There’s been a fresh twist on the Sadio Mane transfer saga, as Liverpool FC fans await updates on this big emerging story. The Senegal international is expected to leave Anfield this summer, and Sky Sports News, citing Sky Germany, now claim Bayern Munich are preparing to offer around €30million to try to bring the player to the Allianz Arena.
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool 'In A Real Race' Against Manchester United To Sign Darwin Nunez | Jurgen Klopp Wants Sadio Mane Replacement

According to the Portuguese outlet, Liverpool FC are very interested in signing the Benfica forward. The 22-year-old Uruguayan scored an impressive 34 goals in 41 matches. Nunez also provided four assists. Liverpool supporters were gifted an opportunity to watch Nunez when Benfica took played the Reds in the Champions League....
BBC

Vote for your Liverpool player of the season

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from. Mohamed Salah: A joint winner of the Golden Boot with 23 league goals, as well as the Premier League playmaker of the season with 13 assists. Throw in the goal of the season prize for good measure and you’ll understand why it’s wrong to downplay Salah’s overall magnificence by focusing on an unproductive last few months of the campaign. With a bit more good fortune on Saturday in Paris, he would once again have been writing all the headlines. Salah’s contribution over the whole season has been outstanding.
The Independent

