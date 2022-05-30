ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Just My Look is the discount beauty retailer that stocks everything from Olaplex to CeraVe

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0xmQ_0fum3jTX00

For anyone travelling around London, it has been hard to use the tube without seeing the huge Just My Look ads almost everywhere. And it seems to be working, as we now all want to know who the brand is, what it stocks and why we should be shopping there.

From Olaplex and OPI to Max Factor and Medik8, the list of 300+ brands the company stocks is impressive. There’s discounts of up to 60 per cent across luxury labels such as Acqua Di Parma, Carolina Herrera and Estée Lauder and everyday essentials from GHD , Cerave and Nivea also get price cuts.

Add to that the fact that there is free standard UK delivery on all orders with no minimum spend, regular sales and offers, plus two hair salons in Shipley and Bately and it seems unsurprising that it’s “one of UK’s fastest growing beauty retailers”.

If it feels like we’re telling you something you already know, we’re not totally suprised. The company actually launched in 2015, but the Northern-based online retailer is certainly gaining new attention.

So, of course, in true IndyBest fashion, we have everything you need to know about the brand as it is today. Plus, we’ve rounded-up some of the products that have grabbed our attention – including some that have previously been our best buys.

Read more:

Olaplex no 4 bond maintenance shampoo: £26, Justmylook.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPfGD_0fum3jTX00

We’re quite the fans of Olaplex here at IndyBest. After doing a deep dive into the brand with a thorough four-month test, our writer gave the whole range an impressive review. “It’s certainly made our hair so much more manageable and our ends are visibly healthier, so much so, (don’t judge us), we’ve not had a haircut since October,” she said.

Speaking of the No. 4 bond maintenance shampoo they also shared, “we have noticed that our locks are much more manageable and breakages have been reduced”. So, of course, this one is going to the top of our basket. And, if you order before 31 May, you can get 20 per cent off all Olaplex products with code OLA20.

Buy now

Medik8 blemish control ready-to-go 2% salicylic acid clarifying pad: £24.65, Justmylook.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ihNV_0fum3jTX00

As the weather gets warmer and we start to sweat more and pile on the sunscreen , spots can be inevitable for many of us. So, looking to a hugely well-respected brand within the beauty lover community for help, Medik8’s clarifying pads are a regular go-to.

We named them best for sensitive skin in our spot treatment round-up , with our tester sharing “these pre-soaked pads are perfect for travel and we found them very simple to slot into our routine for long-term, consistent treatment and spot prevention”. And there’s a saving of around 15 per cent from the regular retail price when buying from Just My Look.

Buy now

Bondi Sands aero aerated self tanning foam: £16.10, Justmylook.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X90DI_0fum3jTX00

Named best for quick absorption in our best self-tan round-up this Bondi Sands tanner was another product loved by our IndyBest testers. “What we liked most about this tan was that the colour was instant: a dark, deep brown that still had golden undertones which kept it looking natural.” They said. “We also love how buildable this is as it doesn’t go patchy, so you can layer up.”

Though we did actually find this one cheaper at Boots thanks to the bank holiday sale, it’s usually 15 per cent off the regular retail price at Just My Look.

Buy now

Max Factor lasting performance foundation: £5.44, Justmylook.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctRvm_0fum3jTX00

As well as offering discounts across the majority of products on the site, Just My Look also has a dedicated outlet section for more heavily discounted items with limited stock. And in that outlet section is the Max Factor lasting performance foundation, with a saving of 46 per cent.

While we haven’t tried this exact product yet at IndyBest, a similar option from the brand was named best high street option for dry skin in our foundation round-up , so we have high expectations. Being in the outlet, only eight shades are still available, so if you’re one of the select few then lucky you.

Buy now

Essence hello good stuff tinted beauty cream: £3.95, Justmylook.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFYya_0fum3jTX00

When it comes to budget beauty buys, Essence is hard to beat. We haven’t yet tested this exact product here at IndyBest, but did include a very similar all in one face cream in our best CC cream round-up . Cruelty-free, vegan and made from 90 per cent natural ingredients including cactus blossom extract, hyaluronic acid and glycerine for moisture, it’s said to gently conceal while hydrating the skin.

Buy now

Acqua Di Parma colonia eau de cologne: £53.70, Justmylook.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHRJZ_0fum3jTX00

“Citrusy, herbal and floral, it’s everything a traditional cologne should be and much more thanks to the addition of warm sandalwood and earthy patchouli,” our tester shared when they named it our men’s fragrance best buy . Not only does it smell good though, it’s also currently an impressive 36 per cent cheaper than its regular retail price on Just My Look. We usually don’t see this luxury brand get any sort of discount until around Black Friday or the January sales, so this is a rather exciting find.

Buy now

Collection Cosmetics lip spa lip oil: £3.95, Justmylook.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3a0B_0fum3jTX00

Another IndyBest favourite, this Collection Cosmetics lip spa lip oil is available in three different shades. “Infused with rosehip oil to moisturise and nourish and mint to plump, it tingles as it works to make lips appear fuller, which our tester definitely noticed,” shared our writer . And at under £5 it’s definitely worth a try.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on makeup and other beauty offers, try the links below:

If it’s that natural-looking post-holiday glow you’re after, try out our pick of the best liquid bronzers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I went to the ‘world’s richest TJ Maxx’ – it sells items from Chloe, Balenciaga & Gucci at a huge discount

SHOPPERS head to TJ Maxx for bargain finds, but in one of America's richest zip codes, "bargain" has an entirely different meaning. The TJ Maxx in Beverly Hills, California stocks designer clothes and accessories from brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Givenchy at a fraction of the original price — which can still mean some pretty hefty credit card charges.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Travel + Leisure

This Pretty $35 Maxi Is Quickly Becoming the 'Best Summer Dress' Amazon Shoppers Own

As far as vacation outfit planning goes, there are few articles of clothing that have the same fashionable impact as a maxi dress. After all, the classic wardrobe item basically styles itself; just slip it on, pair it with your favorite shoes and accessories, and you've nailed an effortless, put together look that will take you practically anywhere — whether it's for a day at the beach (hello, coverup!) or dressed up for a date night. And depending on your travel style, a maxi dress even makes a comfy in-flight option and looks great in sightseeing photos on vacation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Discounts#Retailer#Stock#Opi#Ghd
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Put 30,000 Items on Sale For 60% Off Thanks to Its Half-Yearly Sale—Here’s What to Buy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. One of Nordstrom’s two biggest sales of the year is on. The Half-Yearly Sale, as indicated by the name, happens only twice a year. That means limited-time deals on the biggest brands and even new arrivals. And this year, Nordstrom didn’t hold back in offering huge discounts on incredible styles. Besides Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the retailer doesn’t host many massive sale events. The only other one that should definitely be on your radar is...
SHOPPING
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
CNET

Best Refrigerators for 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The refrigerator is arguably the MVP of your kitchen. While the stove and oven are responsible for turning mere ingredients into cuisine, it is primarily the fridge that acts as the mystery basket where meals begin. Not only does your refrigerator function to keep food cold, but it also acts as a message board and art gallery, making it an invaluable member of the household.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: LuisaViaRoma Enters Resale Via Vestiaire Collective

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — After pioneering luxury e-commerce in 1999, LuisaViaRoma is now making its foray into the resale game, joining a handful of its competitors that have made similar moves in recent months. The e-tailer has partnered with Vestiaire Collective on a project geared toward the circular economy, enabling its customers to sell their previously worn fashions in exchange for credits to be spent on new goods on the e-commerce site.More from WWDAll the Looks from Carine Roitfeld's First CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma ShowStella McCartney Resort 2023Inside the Charles Finch Dinner in Cannes LuisaViaRoma’s chief executive...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Travel + Leisure

This $21 T-shirt Dress Is Gaining Popularity for Being the 'Most Comfortable' Option Shoppers Have Ever Bought

You've booked your flight. You've packed up all of your clothes, toiletries, and essentials. Now all that's left to do is to plan what you're wearing on the plane. Of course, comfort is always key, so you don't want to put on anything that's restrictive. But if you're headed somewhere warm, you're probably thinking about wearing something that will match the theme of your trip, especially if your plan is to hit the beach or explore the city as soon as you land.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say These Sleek $30 Sandals Are a Must for Vacation

When you're traveling during the warmer months, a good pair of sandals is essential. Footwear that's comfortable and easy to walk in all day is hard enough to find as it is, let alone options that are stylish and versatile enough to be worn day or night. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pair of Skechers sandals that are ultra-cushioned and easy on the feet, as well suitable for both casual and dressy occasions thanks to some embellished details. And right now, the sandals are on sale for as little as $30, so there's no better time to add them to your summer wardrobe.
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

10 vintage Gucci handbags to invest in now and love forever

At a time when sustainable fashion has never been so important, the rise of consumer interest in buying vintage comes as no surprise. Pair that with the fact that the Nineties and Noughties revivals are in full swing and it’s a no brainer that everyone is rushing to purchase a throwback bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

14 Stores With the Same '90s Vibe as Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, which is a part of the retail portfolio Urbn, will forever be notorious for its mastery of retro '90s grunge infused with a touch of '70s bohemia. Unsurprisingly, shoppers are constantly looking for a more affordable, sustainable, or inclusive version of the brand (founded in 1970, it operates over 200 stores across categories from apparel and accessories to home goods). Whatever type of clothing you prefer, whether you love satirical slogan hoodies, vintage-inspired trousers, or printed tops with smocking, ribbing, or flutter sleeves, one of the 14 shops ahead is sure to speak to you.
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Time is running out! The portable blender beloved by Amazon shoppers is on sale for $22 today!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Good news, smoothie lovers! It just got easier (and way cheaper) to get your favorite smoothies to-go. Whip one up each morn before you scoot out the door, after workouts at the gym, as a treat at the office or whenever and wherever the urge strikes with this portable, personal blender! Heck, why not bring it to the barbecue and hook up a daiquiri?
ELECTRONICS
PopSugar

26 Beauty Launches Our Editors Are Loving This June

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. June marks the official kickoff to summer and the start of new summer beauty...
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Kate Spade Dropped Prices on Hundreds of Handbags, Dresses, and Shoes Just in Time for Summer

For the past two decades, I have been a loyal fan and wearer of Kate Spade. The brand's classic and preppy aesthetic is what first drew me in. But its upbeat messaging is what has kept me coming back for more. In fact, I have a Kate Spade postcard tacked to my bulletin board above my desk that says, "She is quick, curious, playful, and strong." Any time the brand launches a new collection or a sale, I jump to attention—and Kate Spade just launched a Memorial Day weekend sale that's filled with summer-ready finds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

676K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy