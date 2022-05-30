Just My Look is the discount beauty retailer that stocks everything from Olaplex to CeraVe

For anyone travelling around London, it has been hard to use the tube without seeing the huge Just My Look ads almost everywhere. And it seems to be working, as we now all want to know who the brand is, what it stocks and why we should be shopping there.

From Olaplex and OPI to Max Factor and Medik8, the list of 300+ brands the company stocks is impressive. There’s discounts of up to 60 per cent across luxury labels such as Acqua Di Parma, Carolina Herrera and Estée Lauder and everyday essentials from GHD , Cerave and Nivea also get price cuts.

Add to that the fact that there is free standard UK delivery on all orders with no minimum spend, regular sales and offers, plus two hair salons in Shipley and Bately and it seems unsurprising that it’s “one of UK’s fastest growing beauty retailers”.

If it feels like we’re telling you something you already know, we’re not totally suprised. The company actually launched in 2015, but the Northern-based online retailer is certainly gaining new attention.

So, of course, in true IndyBest fashion, we have everything you need to know about the brand as it is today. Plus, we’ve rounded-up some of the products that have grabbed our attention – including some that have previously been our best buys.

Olaplex no 4 bond maintenance shampoo: £26, Justmylook.com

We’re quite the fans of Olaplex here at IndyBest. After doing a deep dive into the brand with a thorough four-month test, our writer gave the whole range an impressive review. “It’s certainly made our hair so much more manageable and our ends are visibly healthier, so much so, (don’t judge us), we’ve not had a haircut since October,” she said.

Speaking of the No. 4 bond maintenance shampoo they also shared, “we have noticed that our locks are much more manageable and breakages have been reduced”. So, of course, this one is going to the top of our basket. And, if you order before 31 May, you can get 20 per cent off all Olaplex products with code OLA20.

Medik8 blemish control ready-to-go 2% salicylic acid clarifying pad: £24.65, Justmylook.com

As the weather gets warmer and we start to sweat more and pile on the sunscreen , spots can be inevitable for many of us. So, looking to a hugely well-respected brand within the beauty lover community for help, Medik8’s clarifying pads are a regular go-to.

We named them best for sensitive skin in our spot treatment round-up , with our tester sharing “these pre-soaked pads are perfect for travel and we found them very simple to slot into our routine for long-term, consistent treatment and spot prevention”. And there’s a saving of around 15 per cent from the regular retail price when buying from Just My Look.

Bondi Sands aero aerated self tanning foam: £16.10, Justmylook.com

Named best for quick absorption in our best self-tan round-up this Bondi Sands tanner was another product loved by our IndyBest testers. “What we liked most about this tan was that the colour was instant: a dark, deep brown that still had golden undertones which kept it looking natural.” They said. “We also love how buildable this is as it doesn’t go patchy, so you can layer up.”

Though we did actually find this one cheaper at Boots thanks to the bank holiday sale, it’s usually 15 per cent off the regular retail price at Just My Look.

Max Factor lasting performance foundation: £5.44, Justmylook.com

As well as offering discounts across the majority of products on the site, Just My Look also has a dedicated outlet section for more heavily discounted items with limited stock. And in that outlet section is the Max Factor lasting performance foundation, with a saving of 46 per cent.

While we haven’t tried this exact product yet at IndyBest, a similar option from the brand was named best high street option for dry skin in our foundation round-up , so we have high expectations. Being in the outlet, only eight shades are still available, so if you’re one of the select few then lucky you.

Essence hello good stuff tinted beauty cream: £3.95, Justmylook.com

When it comes to budget beauty buys, Essence is hard to beat. We haven’t yet tested this exact product here at IndyBest, but did include a very similar all in one face cream in our best CC cream round-up . Cruelty-free, vegan and made from 90 per cent natural ingredients including cactus blossom extract, hyaluronic acid and glycerine for moisture, it’s said to gently conceal while hydrating the skin.

Acqua Di Parma colonia eau de cologne: £53.70, Justmylook.com

“Citrusy, herbal and floral, it’s everything a traditional cologne should be and much more thanks to the addition of warm sandalwood and earthy patchouli,” our tester shared when they named it our men’s fragrance best buy . Not only does it smell good though, it’s also currently an impressive 36 per cent cheaper than its regular retail price on Just My Look. We usually don’t see this luxury brand get any sort of discount until around Black Friday or the January sales, so this is a rather exciting find.

Collection Cosmetics lip spa lip oil: £3.95, Justmylook.com

Another IndyBest favourite, this Collection Cosmetics lip spa lip oil is available in three different shades. “Infused with rosehip oil to moisturise and nourish and mint to plump, it tingles as it works to make lips appear fuller, which our tester definitely noticed,” shared our writer . And at under £5 it’s definitely worth a try.

