ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Door is wide open’ for Meghan to reconnect with our father, says half-sister

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edm88_0fum3FBr00

The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister has said “the door is wide open” for Meghan to privately reconnect with their father if she wants to.

Samantha Markle also said Thomas Markle is “rebounding remarkably well” after suffering a stroke and losing the ability to speak.

The 57-year-old spoke with Good Morning Britain on Monday, months after calling for a lawsuit against the duchess for alleged defamation during her televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Speaking about their 77-year-old father, she told the ITV show: “He loves all of us and he’s been bashed in the media for always speaking out to extend an olive branch to reach out to her (Meghan).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNnz7_0fum3FBr00

“He is her father so he has a right to reach out to her. He has been very honest and open in those feelings and the door is wide open.

“She’s always had his phone number – it hasn’t changed – and his address, so any suggestion that she doesn’t know how to get hold of him and that she wanted to be private is somewhat ridiculous on the grounds that, if you want to reach out to your father privately, you know how to do it.

“And you don’t use PR and media outlets all over the world to make that announcement – that’s not private.”

Ms Markle has alleged in court documents that Meghan told “false and malicious lies” about her during the Oprah interview and in the Finding Freedom biography.

Their father has sided with his older daughter and said he would be “thrilled” to be able to defend her.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Reportedly Wants To Reconcile With Prince Harry But Fears Brother, Meghan Markle Will 'Pull A Stunt' And Steal Queen Elizabeth's Limelight At Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Prince William is allegedly considering ending the rift between him and his younger brother, Prince Harry. However, the Duke of Cambridge is worried that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might pull a stunt during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. Prince William Allegedly Wants To End Rift With Brother Prince...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Itv
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Lili, and Archie Are Officially Attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be in the U.K. to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, along with their children, Lili and Archie. A Sussex spokesperson revealed, per royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, 77, leaves hospital five days after his stroke and wishes the Queen a happy Platinum Jubilee - but reveals he faces an 'uphill battle' to speak again

The Duchess of Sussex’s father left hospital last night, five days after having a stroke – and promptly sent his best wishes to the Queen for a happy Jubilee. Retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, 77, who is estranged from Meghan, said: ‘I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a kiss after his polo match win in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle congratulated Prince Harry with a kiss after his team won a polo tournament over the weekend.The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Sunday (22 May), where the Duke of Sussex was competing in a charity tournament for his Los Padres polo team.For the occasion, Markle channeled Pretty Woman in a polka dot blouse and white Khaite Bermuda shorts, which have since sold out online. She paired the look with a black wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a leather belt. Markle’s longtime friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was also...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

676K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy