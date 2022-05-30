ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

How crosses and mementos help some Marines remember fallen comrades

By The Conversation, Derek H. Alderman Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee, Nexstar Media Wire, Katrina Finkelstein PhD Student, University of Tennessee
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VT2QO_0fum2ZYw00

( The Conversation ) – Many members of the public don’t have a clear understanding of what service means to people in the military. How do they honor their own? What kind of spaces and activities help them reflect and remember – beyond Veterans Day and Memorial Day?

We are cultural geographers who study how people’s emotions and connections with the past are represented physically in landscapes. Recently, our research has focused on commemorative place names in the military – particularly names associated with the Confederacy, which the U.S. armed forces are now reviewing and renaming .

In 2021, one of us (Katrina Finkelstein) visited Camp Pendleton in California to research commemoration on Marine Corps bases and understand how active-duty Marines and veterans interact with those spaces. In addition to official memorials and monuments sanctioned by the military, there are more informal and intimate examples of commemoration.

These ongoing, “living” memorials can be especially meaningful for service members processing their experiences and remembering those they lost, and physically represent the emotional weight they carry every day.

A living memorial

Camp Pendleton, one of the U.S. Marines’ busiest bases, sits between San Diego and Los Angeles on miles of undeveloped coastline.

Thirteen hundred feet above the base, more than 30 crosses stand on a hillside – a memorial site established in 2003. Before deployment to Iraq, a group of seven service members – two Marine officers, two enlisted Marines, two Navy corpsmen and one Navy chaplain – carried a cross made of an old telephone pole up to the site. It was an effort to remember a peer they lost and to prepare for the mission ahead of them. Three of the seven were later killed in action .

Today, the hilltop is still used for physical training and events before and after deployments. Meanwhile, its informal commemorations have expanded and changed, as many active-duty military and veterans develop a relationship with the space.

Destroyed in a fire in 2007, the original cross was replaced, and dozens of others added. Some are more intentionally constructed, engraved and carried up the steep hillside, while others might have been made from sticks on the way.

Contributing to the memorials has become an ongoing tradition. In August 2021, for example, after 13 service members were killed in a blast at Kabul airport – including nine Marines and one sailor based at Pendleton – new crosses appeared on the hillside. Others were erected at different Marine Corps bases , echoing the spontaneous way the first Camp Pendleton cross was installed.

This living memorial receives frequent attention, despite its isolated location and despite several official memorials throughout the base.

In an oral history interview , one of the original cross bearers from 2003, chaplain Scott Radetski, attributes the site’s popularity to the “life” that exists on the hilltop. Because of its more intimate nature — secluded from the public and requiring an hourlong hike to visit — it has become especially meaningful for service members. The crosses are not a public memorial, he said, but “a warrior memorial.”

More than crosses

On the journey to the Pendleton crosses, people carry mementos to leave at the top. At first, they were small rocks, but have evolved to include sandbags, combat knives, insignia, unopened beer and liquor bottles, and helmets, all piled at the base of the crosses.

At times, officials have moved to tidy it up, such as removing cans of alcohol. But some service members have objected , stressing that these items are deeply meaningful and carefully chosen. For them, these items they’ve carried to the top of the hill represent not only their comrades, but the emotional weight that veterans carry each day because of their experiences.

“Those mementos represented that suffering, that pain, that loss, that anguish, that angst, whatever it was” that service members needed to leave behind, Radetski said. The site is not always clean and neat, but he suggests it reflects the messiness of war and the traumatic experiences of the veterans who visit the site regularly.

In October 2021, before the battalion that sustained most of the losses at the Kabul airport returned to Camp Pendleton, the group Recycle for Veterans , which brings veterans together for cleanups on the West Coast, held an event to provide maintenance of the site . The group removed debris and empty bottles, but left mementos behind, leaving it ready for more commemorations in the future.

On ‘common ground’

While many memorial landscapes can seem “fixed” , representing a single moment or individual, the crosses at Camp Pendleton show that such spaces can actually change. The crosses reaffirm the idea that public memories are not static, and neither are spaces dedicated to them; new features are added as others are removed.

The crosses are not without controversy. A decade ago, after the Los Angeles Times ran a story about the memorial on Veterans Day, the Military Association of Atheists and Freethinkers filed a complaint , arguing that their presence relegated “all non-Christians who have fought and died for our country […] to second-class citizenship.” Base officials reportedly conducted a review , and the memorial still stands.

For Marines who support the memorial, however, the site can serve multiple purposes: a destination during physical training, a way to prepare for a deployment, or a journey to come to terms with their experiences upon returning home.

Often, these activities are collective . Veterans organize semiannual hikes, meaning that the site does not become obsolete or forgotten. As the site of an ever-expanding memorial, the hillside is an example of how veterans continue to return to their own community, to a place that Chaplain Radetski called a “common ground,” for remembrance and healing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WVNS

Person wanted in murder surrenders in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The person wanted for a murder in Bluefield turned himself in. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, Steven A. Walker arrived at the department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. On Monday night, victim Tony Greene was found on the roadway by a passerby near the intersection […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Lake Stephens kicks off summer fun with a splash

LAKE STEPHENS, WV (WVNS) – With another Memorial Day in the rearview, Lake Stephens welcomed the public with some fun in the sun. The Lake Stephens splash pad is open six days a week and offers kids a chance to play in the water in a safe environment while parents take a break. Valerie Gilliam […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marines#Military Service#Comrades#Confederacy#Marine Corps#The U S Marines
WVNS

Coal City celebrates Memorial Day with education and remembrance

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – One local VFW post celebrates Memorial Day as they remind their community what makes Memorial Day important. The VFW Post 4326 and State VFW representatives held a Memorial Day ceremony in Coal City. Local speakers gave the history of Memorial Day and how it became a national holiday. They honored the […]
COAL CITY, WV
WVNS

Businesses need to remain aware of state deadline

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The deadline for businesses to register with the State Tax Department in West Virginia draws near. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner took a tour of multiple counties to remind businesses to file. Before someone can conduct business in West Virginia, every person or business must get a registration certificate […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local delegate celebrates grandfather’s life by wearing his dog-tags

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–Austin Haynes, a special delegate for Fayette County, holds a special person in his life close to his heart each day, for Memorial Day. Memorial Day is for giving thanks and honoring troops who have fallen in the line of duty. Delegate Haynes is spending his holiday honoring his grandfather, Carlos Haynes. […]
OAK HILL, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
WVNS

Crews attempt water rescue in Barbour County

ARDEN, W.Va. – Emergency crews are attempting a water rescue operation in Barbour County, at a popular recreational area known as “Party Rock.” According to Barbour County Sheriff Brett Carpenter, an 18-year-old man went into the Tygart Valley River and never resurfaced. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday. “This is the whole […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One person arrested after high speed chase

SAULSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One person is arrested after a high speed chase through Wyoming County. On Friday, May 27, 2022, around 9 p.m., Wyoming County Sheriffs Deputies tried to pull over a Chevrolet SUV on Rt. 10 in Matheny that was allegedly speeding and had nearly hit an officer’s vehicle. The driver allegedly sped […]
SAULSVILLE, WV
WVNS

On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a different tack

The Canadian government's swift push this week for tough new limits on firearms is adding fuel to the fierce debate over gun reform south of the border in the United States, where last week's shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school has sparked Congress's latest effort to curb endemic gun violence – and triggered new questions about why U.S. policymakers have been so ineffective at doing so.
POLITICS
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy