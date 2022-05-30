ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZZ Top Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

By Bryan Rolli
 3 days ago
ZZ Top is the last band that comes to mind when discussing lineup changes. For over 50 years, the group's self-effacing motto was, as frontman Billy Gibbons frequently explained, "The same three guys and the same three chords." The classic ZZ Top lineup — Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill and...

Big A
1d ago

There were some early shows before Dusty joined where the bass guitar was manned by Mike "Cadillac" Johnson who is from Houston. Johnson got the nickname from Gibbons who called him the Cadillac of bass guitarists. Mikestill occasionally preforms as part of Cadillac Johnson and the Revelators.

