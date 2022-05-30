ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura cemetery flies flags that once draped veterans' caskets in honor of Memorial Day

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
Over 500 American flags line the roadway of Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Ventura.

Each flag once laid on the casket of a veteran and bears their name, military branch and years of service. Called the Avenue of Flags, the display honors the deceased and comforts their loved ones on Memorial Day.

“(The cemetery) is filled with life, even though that contradicts our purpose,” said Jeanne Clark, the cemetery's general manager. “It really is about the living. Memorial Day is a great tribute to that.”

Families across the country donated about 1,100 flags, Clark said. Half are flown on Memorial Day, the others on Veterans Day.

Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day remembers those who have died in service to the United States and traces its origins to the Civil War.

Gen. John Logan, who led a Union veterans' organization called the Grand Army of the Republic, declared May 30, 1868 , a day for placing flowers and decorations on the graves of those who died in the war.

The ritual continued but became less focused on the Civil War as those who lived through it passed away, said Michaela Reaves, a professor of U.S. history at Cal Lutheran University.

"I think people just have forgotten the reason or didn't know anyone who was in the Civil War," she said.

Memorial Day became a national holiday in 1971 through an act of Congress.

While still a somber occasion, the national observance on the last Monday of May has evolved into a welcoming of summer and has grown to honor all deceased veterans, Reaves said, not just those who have died in service of their country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcjA3_0fum2Ak100

At Ivy Lawn on Tuesday, Jeffrey Easterly walked back and forth from the graves of his father and wife, laying flowers and cleaning their gravestones.

His wife, Barbara Ann Easterly, died young. Her plot was a place for him to grieve, so he knew he had to get one for his father, James Easterly when he passed.

The elder Easterly was a chief petty officer in the Navy who served for 21 years between World War II and the Vietnam War.

“It was a place for me to come,” Easterly said. “I had never thought about death.”

Ruben Burboa Jr., dressed in black, also stood beside his father’s grave Tuesday. Ruben Burboa Sr., who was a corporal in the Army, died in an accident when his son was 15. Now 68, Burboa remembers his dad as someone who was proud of his service.

He said Memorial Day has the potential to unite a divided nation as people come together to honor those who served their country.

“We’re proud of our country and the people who stood up for it,” Ruben Burboa Jr. said.

Visitors have praised the Avenue of Flags for keeping the memory of veterans alive.

Others don’t have to say anything.

“You can see it in their face or their tears,” Clark said.

She recalled a veteran who parked his motorcycle between two flags last week sitting motionlessly with a downward gaze. She could see the emotion on his face and knew he was there to be closer to someone he knew.

Volunteers with Wreaths Across America also visited Ivy Lawn last week. They were cataloging veterans’ graves and taking pictures of their gravestones. The organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies on veterans' graves across the country every December.

About half of the 55,000 people laid to rest in Ivy Lawn are veterans, Clark estimated.

Last year, Wreaths Across America identified about 5,000 veterans' graves at the Ventura cemetery, said Pat Steeno, an organizer with the nonprofit group and a descendent of two Irish immigrants who fought in the Revolutionary War.

The Avenue of Flags will be on display through Friday. Ivy Lawn, at 5400 Valentine Rd., is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805 .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura cemetery flies flags that once draped veterans' caskets in honor of Memorial Day

Community Policy