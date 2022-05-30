2 dead in Cincinnati after 2 separate pedestrian crashes this weekend

Two separate crashes involving pedestrians walking in crosswalks – one in downtown Cincinnati, the other in Avondale – turned fatal this weekend.

Early Monday morning, a 63-year-old man was killed while walking in a marked crosswalk downtown according to Cincinnati police.

The man, Anthony Watson, was hit by a gray Volvo XC60 as it made a left turn onto Walnut Street from Ninth Street shortly after midnight. The vehicle initially left the scene but its driver later returned and talked to officers, Cincinnati Police said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and excessive speed and driving while impaired are factors that investigators are considering, the release said.

Watson was later pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His death was the second fatal pedestrian-related crash involving marked crosswalks this weekend.

On Friday, a vehicle traveling north in the 3400 block of Reading Road in Avondale near Blair Avenue and hit two pedestrians walking east in a crosswalk at around 10:15 p.m. The driver apparently fled the scene.

The crash killed one person who police have not yet identified and hospitalized Angelo Walton, 31, who suffered serious injuries. Excessive speed is also being investigated as a cause of this crash, according to a separate news release on the incident from Cincinnati police.

Any witnesses to the Avondale injury and death are asked to call the police department's traffic division at 513-352-2514.

