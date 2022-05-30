ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2 dead in Cincinnati after 2 separate pedestrian crashes this weekend

By Brooks Sutherland, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

Two separate crashes involving pedestrians walking in crosswalks – one in downtown Cincinnati, the other in Avondale – turned fatal this weekend.

Early Monday morning, a 63-year-old man was killed while walking in a marked crosswalk downtown according to Cincinnati police.

The man, Anthony Watson, was hit by a gray Volvo XC60 as it made a left turn onto Walnut Street from Ninth Street shortly after midnight. The vehicle initially left the scene but its driver later returned and talked to officers, Cincinnati Police said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and excessive speed and driving while impaired are factors that investigators are considering, the release said.

Watson was later pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His death was the second fatal pedestrian-related crash involving marked crosswalks this weekend.

On Friday, a vehicle traveling north in the 3400 block of Reading Road in Avondale near Blair Avenue and hit two pedestrians walking east in a crosswalk at around 10:15 p.m. The driver apparently fled the scene.

The crash killed one person who police have not yet identified and hospitalized Angelo Walton, 31, who suffered serious injuries. Excessive speed is also being investigated as a cause of this crash, according to a separate news release on the incident from Cincinnati police.

Any witnesses to the Avondale injury and death are asked to call the police department's traffic division at 513-352-2514.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2 dead in Cincinnati after 2 separate pedestrian crashes this weekend

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
City
Avondale, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Cincinnati#Traffic Accident#Volvo#Cincinnati Police
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy