Score a Sam’s Club membership for only $15 and get a free $10 e-gift card

Feeling the sting of inflation? You’re not alone. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) , supermarket and grocery prices may increase between 5 to 6 percent this year, making it harder for everyone to stretch their hard-earned dollar. These days, everyone is paying almost twice as much on food, clothing, gas, and pretty much everything else .

Unless you’ve received an increase in wages, your wallet is likely already suffering from the continuous rise of prices on essentials. And while there’s nothing you can do to stop it from happening, you can make a few alterations to your lifestyle to buffer the blow. For starters, you can be more strategic in buying groceries, taking advantage of coupons and deals whenever you can. It would also help if you bought some items in bulk, and warehouses like Sam’s Club can help mitigate some costs. This Memorial Day, you can score a 1-year membership for $14.99 and receive a free $10 gift card.

There’s no question that Sam’s Club allows you to enjoy quality products at an exceptional value unmatched by traditional retail. But aside from the usual discounts, you also get to take advantage of a litany of benefits, including free health screenings, free tire services, free hearing tests, cheaper prescriptions, discounted insurance, and more. A membership basically pays for itself with the number of freebies you get yearly.

On top of discounts on goods, you can also enjoy low prices on hotel accommodations, rental cars, live events, attractions, and movies. You even get a complimentary household card to score more savings from already low-priced items. This deal is rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers. One five-star reviewer named Robert wrote, “I love the deals!”

The savings don’t stop with this Memorial Day deal. Grabbing a membership nets you a $10 e-gift card you can use immediately on your first purchase. You can use it at your local Sam’s Club or Walmart, or online via SamsClub.com and Walmart.com.

For a limited time, score a Sam’s Club membership and $10 e-gift card for only $14.99 .

