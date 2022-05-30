ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in a wig throws cake at the 'Mona Lisa'

 2 days ago

A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the " Mona Lisa" at the Louvre in Paris and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Monday that the man, 36, was detained following Sunday's incident and sent to a police psychiatric unit, and that it had opened an investigation into the damage of cultural artifacts.

Videos posted on social media showed a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man, whose full identity or affiliations are unknown, was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery to slack-jawed guests.

The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass protecting the world's most famous painting, but the work itself, by Leonardo da Vinci , wasn't damaged.

Security guards were filmed escorting the wig-wearing man away as he called out to the surprised visitors in the gallery: “Think of the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. Artists tell you, 'Think of the Earth.' That’s why I did this.”

Guards were then filmed cleaning the cake from the glass. A Louvre statement confirmed the attack on the artwork involving a “patisserie."

The 16th century Renaissance masterpiece has seen a lot in its more than 500 years of existence.

The painting was stolen in 1911 by a museum employee, an event that increased the painting's international fame.

It was also damaged in an acid attack by a vandal in the 1950s, and has since been kept behind glass.

In 2009, a Russian woman who was angry at not being able to get French citizenship threw a ceramic cup at it, smashing the cup but not harming the glass or the painting.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

CBS News

Mona Lisa attacked with cake in apparent climate protest

The Mona Lisa was attacked in an apparent climate protest on Sunday, but the painting was unharmed. A man disguised as an old lady in a wheelchair had attempted to smash the glass protecting the painting in the Louvre before he smothered the glass with cake, saying in French, "People are destroying the Earth."
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

