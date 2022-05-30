What we know about Banksy exhibit coming to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shhh! A Banksy exhibit is coming to Austin this summer.

The anonymous street artist will bring “Banksyland” to the capital city. Just like his identity, the location is also a secret. The exhibit will showcase more than 80 pieces stemming from the artist’s 25-plus year career. It will feature originals, salvaged street artworks and never-before-seen immersive installations, according to the exhibit website.

Banksy’s most recognizable pieces are stenciled graffitis that combine mundane imagery juxtaposed with unexpected objects and slogans. The art has sometimes been dubbed controversial, with the artist combining the power of art with meaningful messages.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Sotheby’s unveils Banksy’s newly-titled ‘Love is in the Bin’ at Sotheby’s on October 12, 2018 in London, England. Originally titled ‘Girl with Balloon’, the canvas passed through a hidden shredder seconds after the hammer fell at Sotheby’s London Contemporary Art Evening Sale on October 5, 2018, making it the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

One of Banksy’s most popular pieces is called “Love Is in the Bin.” It features a girl with a red balloon. The painting was put up for auction, with the painting set to self destruct after the sale. The added prank gives a new meaning to the painting.

The exhibit will make a stop in Dallas, July 1 before coming to Austin, July 22 and wrapping up in Houston, August 12.

Audiences will be notified of the location two weeks before the event. “78712” is the zip code listed on the website. This could mean the show is held near the University of Texas at Austin campus. Tickets range from $22 -$59. KXAN looked and found most spots were sold out.

