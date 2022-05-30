ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What we know about Banksy exhibit coming to Austin

By Ricky Garcia
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpEEm_0fum0FE400

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shhh! A Banksy exhibit is coming to Austin this summer.

The anonymous street artist will bring “Banksyland” to the capital city. Just like his identity, the location is also a secret. The exhibit will showcase more than 80 pieces stemming from the artist’s 25-plus year career. It will feature originals, salvaged street artworks and never-before-seen immersive installations, according to the exhibit website.

Banksy’s most recognizable pieces are stenciled graffitis that combine mundane imagery juxtaposed with unexpected objects and slogans. The art has sometimes been dubbed controversial, with the artist combining the power of art with meaningful messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36p4cA_0fum0FE400
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Sotheby’s unveils Banksy’s newly-titled ‘Love is in the Bin’ at Sotheby’s on October 12, 2018 in London, England. Originally titled ‘Girl with Balloon’, the canvas passed through a hidden shredder seconds after the hammer fell at Sotheby’s London Contemporary Art Evening Sale on October 5, 2018, making it the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

One of Banksy’s most popular pieces is called “Love Is in the Bin.” It features a girl with a red balloon. The painting was put up for auction, with the painting set to self destruct after the sale. The added prank gives a new meaning to the painting.

The exhibit will make a stop in Dallas, July 1 before coming to Austin, July 22 and wrapping up in Houston, August 12.

Audiences will be notified of the location two weeks before the event. “78712” is the zip code listed on the website. This could mean the show is held near the University of Texas at Austin campus. Tickets range from $22 -$59. KXAN looked and found most spots were sold out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Monthly

An Inside Look at Lee Miller’s Legendary Boot Shop in Austin

When I was eighteen and studying journalism in my first semester of college, I met a man named Eddie Barker who came to speak to my class. He was a television legend in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, the news director and evening news anchor on the local CBS affiliate station, and I thought working for him would be the key to my success.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Matthew McConaughey lends his talent to spotlight film at the Hill Country Film Festival

The stars at night are big and bright, and they will be shining at the Hill Country Film Festival. This year's lineup includes Texas' first wildlife film "Deep in the Heart." Producer of "Deep in the Heart," Katy Baldock, is here will Hill Country Film Festival Director Amy Mistkovsky to tell us more about the film and how to catch it at this year's fest.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
London, TX
insideradio.com

‘Jack FM’ Debuts In Austin Over Memorial Day Weekend.

Austin now has two adult hits stations to choose from with the Memorial Day Weekend launch of “96.3 Jack FM.” Township Media is taking on Waterloo Media’s market-leading “Bob FM 103.5” KBPA by “playing anything we want” on KTSN (1490) with a simulcast on the Austin-licensed translator K241DA at 96.3.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Contemporary Art#Sotheby#Dal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
CultureMap Austin

New vineyard development will uncork more than 1,000 homes in Austin suburb

A residential development anchored by a winery and resort is taking shape in Williamson County. The first phase of what will eventually be more than 1,000 homes is underway at the more than 600-acre Vineyard at Florence, a $500 million mixed-use development just east of the tiny town of Florence. Dallas-based Hoque Global has been marketing one-acre to three-acre home lots at The Vineyard at Florence since last August.
FLORENCE, TX
KVUE

Is Austin's housing bubble bursting soon?

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin's median home price hit $640,000 in April, a Texas data analytics firm is predicting Austin's housing bubble will pop in three years. What goes up must come down, and hopefully, that saying applies to Austin's soaring home prices. "Austin is arguably in the largest...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy