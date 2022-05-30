ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Runaway squirrel delays Columbus Clippers game and gets away from players, workers

By Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXIhA_0fum02ps00

The fifth inning of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader between the Columbus Clippers and the Buffalo Bisons got a little nutty.

Literally.

A squirrel got loose on the field during the fifth inning and delayed the game for several minutes, and it took players from both teams and groundskeepers several tries to capture the animal.

The chase began when the squirrel started a dash in the infield and ran behind home plate as players looked on.

After a failed attempt to catch the animal with a small bucket, the squirrel ran up the third-base line as Benny Hill's comedic chase song “Yakety Sax” played on loudspeakers.

“There’s really nowhere for a squirrel to leave the field of play,” team broadcaster Ryan Mitchell said.

The squirrel had a plan to prove Mitchell wrong by making a trek to the outfield and continued to avoid players and workers while gaining the broadcaster's respect.

"A human chasing a squirrel is never going to win," Mitchell said with a laugh.

The squirrel next ran to the warning track near the left-field wall, getting away as five grounds crew workers gave chase with a net and a bucket, escaping capture several times before the crew was able to get him in the bucket.

It appeared the squirrel bit a grounds crew member.

"He's going to need a tetanus shot," Mitchell said.

But the squirrel almost had the last laugh by jumping out of the bucket and escaping crew members twice again before getting caught.

The squirrel gave the Clippers luck when Bobby Bradley's walk-off single gave the Clippers a 4-3 win.

Team officials said the squirrel was released outside Huntington Park.

This is the second time this month that an on-field appearance from an animal helped spark a baseball team to a victory.

A rat scurried through the outfield grass in Washington D.C. just before James McCann's sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead score to lead the New York Mets past the Washington Nationals 4-2 on May 10.

Comments / 0

Related
WGRZ TV

Canisius baseball advances to NCAA tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Golden Griffs are going dancing after Canisius won four straight games in the MAAC conference baseball tournament this week. Canisius will now take on the University of Miami on Friday in Coral Gables. The team gathered today at the school for a celebration and the...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield Beats Ellicottville for First Section VI Softball Title in 12 Years

A combination of dominant pitching and an opportunistic offense Tuesday evening propelled Westfield High School to its first Section VI softball championship since 2010. In a game broadcast on WDOE, the top-seeded Lady Wolverines were in control from the opening pitch to the final out as they defeated Ellicottville by a score of 6-2 in the Class D finals at Allegany-Limestone High School.
WESTFIELD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Familiar Face Is Saying Good Bye To Buffalo

This Friday will be the last on-air for a very familiar face of Buffalo television. Channel 4 wake-up anchor Mel Orlins announced that Friday will be her last day at WIVB. She posted a message on her Twitter page letting her viewers know that is she departing the station. Before...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Medina native Melanie Green to compete in U.S. Women's Open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low scores and accolades galore, Melanie Green is having a season to remember on the golf course. "Proving to myself that the hard work I am doing, is paying off," Green said. It wasn't too long ago that Green was golfing for the Medina Mustangs,...
MEDINA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Buffalo, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
buffalorising.com

Bulldog-ish on Buffalo: The Monocle

Partners Michael Poczkalski and David Brugh have had a tremendous vision for years. The hardest part of writing the most recent chapter of that vision was to find the perfect location. So many times, they had a building within their grasp, only to have it slip through their fingers. I spoke to them on numerous occasions, after their hopes had been dashed.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10 Places You Can Still Buy Rooties In Western New York

Shortages have been a real thing over the past two years. When you're in Buffalo and there's a shortage of blue cheese, we all need to work together. Buffalo loves its blue cheese. So much so that a lot of people have been having a hard time getting their hands on one brand in particular. When you order wings in Buffalo, you get blue cheese with them. That's just how they come. But if you want some blue cheese to dip other things in when you're at home, a lot of people in this area prefer Rooties Blue Cheese.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mitchell
newyorkupstate.com

See the Buffalo-area places with the most valuable homes

Buffalo, N.Y. — Homes in one Buffalo suburb are worth more than $362,000, ranking the community first on the list of places in the region with the most valuable houses. East Aurora in Erie County ranked No. 1 on Stacker’s list of Buffalo-area communities with the highest home values.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Washington Nationals#The Clippers#The Columbus Clippers#The Buffalo Bisons
2 On Your Side

$7,500 reward offered for information about Dunkirk homicide

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Andrew Garner. Garner was killed on June 11, 2021 on Route 5 in Dunkirk, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Pastor Buys Gas For Western New York Residents

If you have already gotten to your desk this morning, you probably noticed that the price of gas has not changed much. While there is a “gas tax holiday” coming to Western New York starting June 1st, one pastor from Michigan decided that he could not wait any longer before stepping in to help out.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Best 15 Restaurants To Celebrate Your Birthday In Buffalo

Celebrating a birthday is a big deal! Even if you are the kind of person that isn’t super showy about the day, it is a day that should be celebrated nonetheless. You made another trip around the sun, and a lot has happened in the last 365 days that are accomplishments in itself, and they should be celebrated...but where?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Breeze

Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
96.1 The Breeze

The 5 Most Underrated Suburbs of Buffalo

If you have lived in Buffalo and Western New York your entire life, then you have probably seen and heard of all the different and unique suburbs of Buffalo. Most of us call ourselves "Buffalonians," but many of us grew up in a suburb that we hold near and dear to our heart.
BUFFALO, NY
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy