LOOK: Pittsburgh Steelers post Memorial Day tribute

The Steelers took to Twitter to share a Memorial Day tribute as the country pauses to remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country.

“Today and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country,” thee franchise wrote, accompanying the graphic.

The sports world owes an un-payable debt to our armed forces, and Memorial Day serves as a reminder each and every year. The least that can be done is honoring those men and women who fought so the rest of us could watch and play sports like football, and the Steelers made sure to do what they could.

ESPN ranks Pittsburgh Steelers 19th worst offseason of 2022

Moreover, the team over at ESPN has released their rankings of NFL franchises’ offseasons and has given the Pittsburgh Steelers the No. 19 ranking, putting them in the class of one of the worst offseasons. ESPN put the Steelers in the higher end of worst offseasons but feels like they were a few moves away from being in the top half.

Not a lot can be said as to why the Steelers ended up so low on the list, but one of the reasons mentioned is their difficult cap situation. In possibly one of the more head-scratching moves for Pittsburgh this offseason, the team went out and signed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski. Only back door and draft two receivers in the top four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. They selected Georgia’s George Pickens and Memphis wideout Calvin Austin III. Along with that, Pittsburgh failed to address their need at cornerback in free agency. The Steelers were only able to add former Bills defensive back Levi Wallace on a two-year $8 million deal.

Because of the Steelers’ cap difficulties, ESPN believes they should have gone after former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota instead of Mitchell Trubisky. If they were unable to pick up Mariota, then Pittsburgh should have given Trubisky a one-year deal like the Falcons gave the former Raiders quarterback.

However, the team was desperate for a quarterback, and they believe they have a solid situation now with the aforementioned Trubisky and the addition of former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett through the draft. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how their moves will work out in the tough AFC North.