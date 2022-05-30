Denver weather: Mostly sunny Memorial Day with slight chance of morning thunderstorms

4. Boulder Flatirons Hike between the First and Second Flatirons in Boulder via the Chautauqua Trail, located about 35 minutes from downtown Denver. At the junction of Bluebell Trail, continue uphill. Hikers earn an inside view of the jagged edges of the Flatirons and, at the top, views of the Continental Divide to the west. Distance: 2.6 miles Difficulty Rating: moderate When to go: open year-round; icy during snowy seasons. Photo Credit: Mark Doliner (flickr).

Happy Memorial Day!

Denver can expect a sunny, breezy holiday with highs in the 60s and a west northwest wind with gusts up to 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before noon Monday.

Rain and thunderstorms are on the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

The National Weather Service predicts Thursday to warm up with a high near 74.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Memorial Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6-11 mph increasing to 12-17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 7-10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.