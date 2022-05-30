ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a206I_0fulziYs00

(NEXSTAR) – While some may view Memorial Day as the unofficial start to summer – and the chance at a three-day weekend – the day carries a heavier meaning.

Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, honors Americans who gave their lives in service. It was declared a national holiday by Congress in 1968.

The day’s history technically started more than 100 years earlier when, in 1866, Waterloo, New York, held a city-wide ‘Decoration Day.’ According to USO , citizens were encouraged to place memorials on the graves of soldiers.

ISIS plot to kill George W. Bush reportedly thwarted by FBI

Two years later, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the head of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans, established the first-ever national Decoration Day , a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. He moved the day to May 30, a time when flowers would be in bloom.

Until World War I, Decoration Day honored those who fought in the Civil War. In the decades since its inception, the day became better known as Memorial Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs explains . Congress designated Memorial Day as a national holiday through the Uniform Holiday Bill passed in 1968 – it took effect in 1971 – and formally moved it from May 30 to the last Monday of the month.

Memorial Day is often confused with Veterans Day , which falls on November 11 every year and honors those who fought in American wars and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, became a legal holiday in May 1938.

Walmart’s ‘Juneteenth Ice Cream’ sparks backlash on social media: ‘Nobody asked for this’

After World War II, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day as part of the Uniform Holiday Bill.

Memorial Day should also not be confused with another military holiday in May, Armed Forces Day. Celebrated on the third Saturday of the month, Armed Forces Day honors those currently serving in the U.S. military.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FESTIVAL
Missouri Independent

The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Navy Times

Veterans cemeteries will be fully open to visitors this Memorial Day

After two years of limited attendance at Veterans Affairs cemeteries on Memorial Day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s commemoration ceremonies will be completely open to the public once again, department officials announced Monday. All VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Memorial Day#Armistice Day#Memorials#War Memorial#Americans#Congress#Uso#Fbi#The Grand Army
KRON4 News

Petaluma woman dies after being run over by her own car

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A woman in Petaluma who was run over by her own car has succumbed to her injuries, a spokesperson for the Petaluma Police Department announced on Monday. The 72-year-old woman was attempting to stop the roll of her vehicle, which had somehow rolled down her driveway and started down a hill […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Sears Fire spreads in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – 12:05 p.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting via tweet the fire is now 15 acres, but is 20% contained 11:26 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting a new blaze dubbed the Sears Fire, according to Twitter. The fire, near Sears Point, is spreading at a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain Lion enters high school classroom

PESCADERO (KRON) – A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “all students and staff are safe,” and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified so it can remove the mountain lion, which is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
World War II
KRON4 News

Multiple fire trucks respond to house fire in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple fire trucks arrived at a Santa Rosa home to respond to a fire Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Fire Department announced on Twitter. As of 4:47 p.m., the fire is under control. The structure fire was on the 1800 block of Happy Valley Road where fire crews initially responded […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Around 4:07 a.m. officers responded to the area of 16th and Utah streets after reports of shots fired and found an armed security guard. “Witnesses reported that the security guard, an adult male, was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
MILITARY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy