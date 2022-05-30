ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Brent Venables sends message to Oklahoma Baseball after topping Texas for Big 12 title

By Chandler Vessels about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables was full of energy following the Sooner baseball team’s 8-1 victory over Texas in the Big 12 Championship game Sunday. So, the coach took to Twitter to share his excitement with the rest of Sooner Nation.

“In DOMINANT fashion (OU) goes undefeated in Tournament play,” Venables wrote. “(Head coach Skip Johnson), staff and players well done. Enjoy another Big 12 Championship.”

As Venables alluded to, the victory capped off what was a perfect Big 12 Tournament for the Sooners as they finished 4-0 to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It was just the third Big 12 baseball title in program history, and their first since 2013.

Oklahoma scored all eight of its runs in the third inning, including a three-run homer from Jimmy Crooks.

Texas walked the first two Sooners batters in the third before Kendal Pettis recorded a single to bring in the first run. After that, a balk allowed Brett Squires to score and caused Texas to pull pitcher Travis Sthele for Aaron Nixon. But the hits just kept on coming as John Spikerman recorded a double to bring in Pettis for the third run of the inning.

Two more runs later, the Longhorns would pull their pitcher again. At the time of Crooks’ home run Texas had still yet to record its first out of the inning. The Sooners made it all the way through their batting order to finish the inning with five hits.

After striking out the final batter to seal the game, Oklahoma closer Trevin Michael celebrated the only way Sooners know how. He pulled out the classic horns down after showcasing the logo on his jersey. Michael was then able to enjoy the moment with his teammates as they were crowned Big 12 champions.

Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton earned the win after pitching 5.1 innings and recording nine strikeouts. Horton gave up just two hits, one of which was the game’s lone run by Texas in the first inning.

Now riding high following their conference championship win, Oklahoma baseball will wait to find where it will land in the NCAA Tournament. The Regional hosts were announced Monday, though the Sooners were not among them. The full field of 64 is set to be announced at noon ET Monday.

Comments / 2

