KSR Today: Happy Memorial Day/NCAA Baseball Selection Monday

(Photo: Getty Images/Funwithfood)

Good morning! You’re up early.

Besides that wicked sunburn and the mustard stain on your shirt, how are you holding up on this Monday morning of the three-day Memorial Day weekend? I saw the Facebook pictures. It looks like you had a good time yesterday. Maybe switch to a higher SPF today though. It’s going to be HOT out there. Try working in some water too. You won’t regret it.

Before we get to the day’s news in sports, let’s take a serious moment to honor and recognize the men and women we celebrate today, those heroes who died serving in the U.S. armed forces. It’s on this Memorial Day and every Memorial Day that we recognize and mourn everyone who made the ultimate sacrifice so you and I can be safe and free in this country, even when we’re not all getting along or being the best country we can be. We owe so much to all of our veterans and military personnel, especially those who never came home. Remember their sacrifices today and always.

Now for some topics of much less importance on this Memorial Day, the latest news in Kentucky sports because it’s my job and this job doesn’t take holidays. I’ll recap what you need to know here in one place if you’ll save me some leftover hot dogs and fixins’.

And don’t forget what I said about the sunscreen and water. You’re very red today.

NCAA Baseball Selection Monday

Coming up today at noon, NCAA Baseball will reveal its NCAA Tournament bracket with a Selection Show on ESPN2. An important hour for Kentucky Baseball, the Wildcats are currently on the bubble and hoping for an invite after a semifinal run in Hoover as the SEC Tournament’s No. 12 seed.

Nick Mingione’s club got hot at the right time and kept up with No. 1 Tennessee for eight innings late Saturday night, but the team’s poor RPI (No. 51) may still be too much to overcome on Selection Monday as most projections leave Kentucky out of the field. But just in case, KSR’s Eric Decker broke down Kentucky’s case for the NCAA Tournament.

We’ll find out Kentucky’s tournament fate at noon. You’ll probably be busy then so check KSR whenever you get a break in the Memorial Day celebration.

These are the tournament’s dates to know:

— Selection show: Noon ET on Monday, May 30, on ESPN2

— Regionals: Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6

— Super Regionals: Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13

— CWS opening celebration day: Thursday, June 16

— First day of CWS games — Friday, June 17

— CWS Finals — Start Saturday, June 25 (best out of 3)

Go Cats.

SEC Spring Meetings

Tomorrow is a big day for the Southeastern Conference as representatives from all 14 schools, including all head basketball and football coaches, will meet in Destin to address the league’s hottest topics. Among those topics, the SEC will try to iron out the future of football scheduling, the future of NIL, a potential SEC football playoff, and any other matters the conference deems important this summer.

Of course, the spring meetings will also be the first time Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher will be under the same roof since their public feud, so several eyes and cameras will be on those two in the days ahead. It should be an eventful week down at the beach.

Robert Dillingham set a decision date

As DJ Wagner Watch trends closer to Louisville (but still very far from over), Kentucky Basketball is in a great spot with Robert Dillingham, the No. 1 point guard and No. 5 overall player in On3’s rankings. Kentucky is considered the favorite at this stage in Dillingham’s recruitment, which is nearing its conclusion now that Dillingham knows when his decision will be announced. The Charlotte native intends to make his commitment on Friday, June 24.

Read more on Dillingham from On3’s own Jamie Shaw.

WATCH: DJ Wagner vs. Bronny James highlights

The Nike EYBL circuit is in Louisville for Memorial Day weekend and on Saturday two of the biggest stars in high school basketball collided when DJ Wagner‘s team ran into Bronny James‘ team. In one of the most hyped matchups imaginable in EYBL competition, it was actually Kentucky target Aaron Bradshaw, Wagner’s teammate, who may have done the most to help his stock. Bradshaw had 21 and 11 in a 10-point win.

See the highlights from that game below.

The EYBL’s Louisville stop plays on today at the Louisville Expo Center. See the day’s schedule of events here. KSR is on the scene.

NBA Finals matchup is set

Three former Kentucky Wildcats were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs last night when Boston took Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Miami, thus ending the title hopes of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Mychal Mulder. Adebayo played all but two minutes in Game 7’s loss with 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat. Herro played only seven minutes off the bench in his first minutes since Game 3, a desperate comeback attempt from a lingering groin injury. Mulder was a DNP.

In the end, it was Jimmy Butler’s 3-point try in the final seconds that everyone is debating. Butler scored 35 but needed 38.

Boston and Golden State tip off Thursday in Game 1 of the Finals.

KSR’s radio show will be a replay today

I’ll be here with you all day on KentuckySportsRadio.com, but my radio colleagues have the day off to enjoy the sunshine. Coming up at 10 AM, you’ll hear a ‘Best Of’ episode of the radio show and then we’ll be back live tomorrow from KSBar and Grille.

Until then, there will be a constant flow of content here on the website all day long, so check in every once in a while so our work isn’t wasted.

Hopefully, we’re writing about Kentucky Baseball in the NCAA Tournament.