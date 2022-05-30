ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College baseball writer criticizes NCAA committee over Oklahoma regional decision

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
Bob Levey via Getty Images.

On Sunday night, the NCAA announced the 16 regional hosts for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. There has been a lot of debate in recent weeks over which 16 teams should receive that honor, and the committee came to a decision following conference tournament championship games on Sunday. One notable snub from the 16 host sites was the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma is coming off of a 4-0 week at the Big 12 Tournament, ending in a title game victory over Texas, and will enter regionals with an overall record of 37-20. But despite a strong resume, Oklahoma will not be a host next weekend. The Sooners were a hosting-caliber team in the eyes of many, including D1Baseball expert Kendall Rogers.

“Also, how about @OU_Baseball not hosting? #Sooners have an RPI of 24, are going to be in the Top 20 after this Texas game,” Rogers tweeted. “Will finish one game out of first in the regular season + win the #Big12 tournament title. They should be a host, IMO.”

Oklahoma finished with an RPI of 19, with a strength of schedule ranked at 15. The Sooners were also 18-12 against quad 1 opponents. But that clearly wasn’t enough for the committee. Notre Dame was also a notable snub from hosting.

“Congrats to @OU_Baseball on winning the @Big12Conference tourney and advancing to the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2018,” said Rogers. “#Sooners are red-hot — finished second in the league, won the tourney title. Honestly, committee should’ve found room for OU.

“Oklahoma and Notre Dame would be hosting if I picked the 16.”

Oklahoma did not wrap up its Big 12 Tournament victory until after the 16 hosts were announced, possibly impacting the committee’s decision. If the Sooners had played that game earlier in the day, there’s a real possibility they’re on the right side of things.

The 16 teams picked to host over Oklahoma

The NCAA will release its full NCAA Tournament bracket on Monday at 12 noon ET. When the 16 hosts were announced on Sunday, the seeding for those teams was not released. The full seeding reveal and regional pairings will be part of Monday’s announcement.

Oklahoma will be playing somewhere in a regional, just not as a host. The Sooners will instead be heading to one of these regional hosts:

