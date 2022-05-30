ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn offers rising in-state 2024 CB Jayden Coleman

By Cole Pinkston about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Jayden Coleman (On3)

Auburn recently gave out an important in-state offer for the class of 2024. Jayden Coleman, currently an unrated prospect from Phenix City, Ala. (Central), has begun to see a rise in his stock. He is sure to be a top prospect in the state of Alabama, and nationally.

Auburn didn’t wait long to send out the offer. He has recently also picked up offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. He has been taking visits to top programs and earning praise with his camp workouts.

Auburn joins his growing offer list

Zac Etheridge reached out to Coleman and his head coach to extend the offer. As the Auburn staff has been around the program often lately, it seems as though the relationship has gotten stronger at one of Alabama’s top high schools.

When asked how he found out about the offer, Coleman replied, “My head coach, Coach Patrick Nix”.

Admittedly, Coleman still has a lot to learn about Auburn’s program, but he is excited to do so.

“No, I don’t know much but I’m excited to build a relationship with the coaches especially being that it’s my first in state offer and it’s not far from home.”

Coleman is gearing up for a big season at Central High School. He had a big sophomore season playing multiple positions and will continue to do so.

“I can play anywhere in the secondary. I’m still learning and growing at my position and the best part is I have so much growing to do”

Coleman plans multiple visits to Auburn in the future. The Tigers will get a strong look from the talented in-state prospect. He will be on-hand for a game as well as a day trip, too.

