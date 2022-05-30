ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Corsair HS65 Surround review: Great audio at a budget-friendly price

By Rich Edmonds
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

Picking a PC gaming headset can prove to be a little challenging in 2022. There are so many headsets out there that are worth considering. Corsair makes a fair number of its own, and the company is looking to bolster its efforts in the affordable segment with the launch of the Corsair HS65 Surround.

Traditionally, one had to fork out for the best PC gaming headsets to enjoy anything better than subpar audio and a few additional features. These days, it's possible to spend as little as $50 on a headset and enjoy decent 7.1 surround sound capabilities.

At $70, the HS65 Surround is competitively priced to go up against the likes of Razer.

Price, specs, and availability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPxyR_0fulysFX00

(Image credit: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central)
Specifications

Wireless: No
Drivers: 50mm
Surround sound: 7.1
Weight: 0.282kg
Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz
Sensitivity: 111dB (+/-3dB)
Impedance: 32 ohms @ 1kHz

The Corsair HS65 Surround is available for $80, which makes it an affordable headset compared to the competition. It's easy to spend $200 or even more on a PC gaming headset, showcasing just how much value is on offer here with the excellent 7.1 surround sound functionality using Corsair's iCUE software.

The HS65 is available in two colors: carbon and white. Windows Central was provided a review sample in white.

Corsair HS65 Surround: What I like

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dy9zR_0fulysFX00

(Image credit: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central)

The Corsair HS65 Surround is a gorgeous headset, especially for the price. I'd have imagined this pair of cans would cost considerably more. The headset is packaged in an attractive box with a simple design. It's secured inside protective cardboard with a manual. There aren't any accessories aside from the included 3.5mm to USB adapter.

The headset itself looks great in white with a fixed non-braided cable. Measuring in at just 282g, this thing is incredibly lightweight. Because of the primary 3.5mm connection, it's possible to use the HS65 Surround with PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, though surround sound capability is restricted to PC with the iCUE software.

To make the HS65 Surround as comfortable as possible, Corsair utilized memory foam ear cups and a soft headband. Even after a full eight hours of use throughout a workday, I experienced no discomfort that can be associated with heavy or tight headphones and headsets. The headband is light and can be easily adjusted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6WL3_0fulysFX00

(Image credit: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central)

Performance-wise, the Corsair HS65 Surround pumps out clear audio using the 50mm neodymium audio drivers to hit the 20Hz-20kHz range. In-game sounds and music are clear through the drivers to create a pleasant experience. It's even capable of allowing you to enjoy some music on the side.

The microphone is decent enough, capturing between 100Hz-10kHz to allow good audio capture for video calls and communicating with teammates in Discord. Activating the virtual surround sound requires the installation of Corsair iCUE. Comparing the HS65 against other headsets in the same price range didn't show any notable differences.

Overall, you won't be disappointed with how much it costs to pick up the HS65 Surround.

Corsair HS65 Surround: What I didn't like

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVgLa_0fulysFX00

(Image credit: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central)

It's not really a complaint as such since you can use the HS65 Surround without surround sound through the 3.5mm jack or USB connection, but you will require the latter and Corsair's iCUE software for the functionality to be activated. So long as you're running a compatible operating system and be comfortable running the software, you're good to go.

What I do dislike with the Corsair HS65 Surround is the inability to wear it outside. I mean, you could, but you wouldn't want to. The microphone doesn't detach from the headset, which is a shame since the design would work since it doesn't feature aggressive "gamer" aesthetics or RGB lighting.

Corsair HS65 Surround: Competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2ECk_0fulysFX00

(Image credit: Future)

Even though Corsair priced the HS65 Surround competitively, there are still numerous headsets out there that are also worth considering. The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense is one such fine offering, which includes many of the same features at a similar price, but has a small party trick up its cans. The HyperSense headset is capable of producing vibrations.

Then there's the Astro A10 (Gen2) , which is from Logitech and undercuts both the HS65 Surround and Kraken V3 HyperSense. This budget-friendly headset is a little more basic with only support for a 3.5mm jack connection and does not offer any form of surround sound functionality.

Should you buy the Corsair HS65 Surround?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqqYH_0fulysFX00

(Image credit: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central)

You should buy if

  • You want to use a headset with 7.1 surround sound
  • You don't want to spend more than $70 on a headset
  • You want a headset that can be used with a USB port or 3.5mm jack
  • You want to wear the headset for long gaming sessions

You shouldn't buy if

  • You don't particularly care for 7.1 surround sound
  • You want a wireless gaming headset
  • You have more than $70 to spend on a better headset

The Corsair HS65 Surround is a solid headset for $70. Looking at the packaging and the unboxed headset, you'd be forgiven to mistake it for a more premium pair of cans. The 7.1 surround sound, which requires the 3.5mm to USB adapter and Corsair iCUE software, is also brilliant and sets it apart from some other more affordable headsets.

The cans are incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Should you enjoy playing your favorite PC game for hours at a given time, you won't experience pain or discomfort from wearing the Corsair HS65 Surround. The ability to use either a USB or 3.5mm port does make it possible to use the headset with a variety of devices.

The headset market is incredibly competitive, but Corsair's HS65 Surround is a great choice for those who want better audio at a reasonable price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgKlG_0fulysFX00

Corsair HS65 Surround

Corsair's HS65 Surround is a stunning PC gaming headset for the price, rocking solid audio, build quality, and support for 7.1 surround sound, so long as you use the company's iCUE software.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Who knew you could get a mini wireless printer — it works on the go, with your phone — for just $25?

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Say hello to my little friend. The PeriPage A6 is a portable, battery-powered printer that's equal parts fun, practical and, dare I say, cute? Because, look closely, the front side looks like the face of a bear. (Maybe they should have called it the BeariPage?)
FIFA
yankodesign.com

Customizable Bluetooth Speaker is like a Build-A-Bear for audio hardware

Looking like something out of Teenage Engineering’s mad-scientist-laboratory, the Customizable Bluetooth Speaker is a visual concept by artist and designer Max Quest. The design incorporates a LEGO-style brick/grid system that allows you to plug modules together to create the audio hardware you’re looking for. Building on an existing practice known as modular synthesis, Quest’s designs seek to create an ecosystem of modules that are visually identical, making them come together to create a glorious mosaic that’s greater than the sum of its parts.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Are the Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We’re living in a golden age of portable technology, where the most capable devices fit in your hand or pocket. One of those devices is portable Bluetooth speakers. These tiny sound systems have become an EDC (everyday carry) essential for music lovers. More importantly, they’re one of the best and most useful innovations to enjoy music in any environment without having to lug around a bulky boombox, fuss around with wires or figure...
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Samsung' Newest 4K Frame TV Is All Class — It's Also $300 Off!

If you've been waiting for a decent offer to justify buying the Samsung Frame TV, your wait is over. Depending on the size you choose, the brand is currently giving discounts of up to $300 on its most popular smart television. Not a bad deal for a Memorial Day sale.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corsair#Virtual Surround#Design#Surround Sound#Headsets
Engadget

Logitech accessories are up to 52 percent off on Amazon today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're keeping an eye out for discounted gaming and streaming accessories,...
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Rock out with the 30 best Memorial Day deals on headphones — from Apple to Samsung

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. You can't beat the discounts on headphones and earbuds from this year's Memorial Day sales. Whether you prefer wireless buds or a gaming set, the deals have your jam covered. Treat yourself to an upgrade or pick up a graduation or Father's Day gift. Heck, grab a couple on sale and stash them for upcoming birthdays — the prices are that good.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sonos Ray review

The Sonos Ray is a major sound upgrade compared to the built-in speakers of just about any TV, and gets a massive recommendation on the front. We don't love the lack of HDMI, and movie lovers would do well to spend a little more… but for those who just want clearer speech and more thrilling soundtracks for little money, it's ideal.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Get the tiny speaker that provides a unique audio experience for only $27

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. While audio technology has certainly advanced enough that it's easy to find earbuds and headphones with wonderful sound quality, few of us enjoy always having something in or on our ears. Unfortunately, phone and laptop speakers haven't advanced at the same rate. And even the smallest external speakers are a bit bulky to carry around everywhere. So it's a good thing the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker provides amazing sound you can take with you anywhere.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
makeuseof.com

PowerA Fusion Pro 2 Midnight Shadow: Elite Controls in Your Hands

The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 Midnight Shadow is a great alternative for those who want a controller with similar features to Microsoft's Elite controllers, but without the steep price tag. It features customizable buttons, paddles on the back, and a changeable faceplate that's included in the box. Key Features. Three-way...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Edifier Stax Spirit S3 review: Great planar sound at an accessible price

Planar magnetic headphones aren’t new, but due to the technology’s relatively high price and relatively large size, it’s been relegated to the upper echelon of the headphone market, where those with enough money to afford them (and an audiophile sensibility to appreciate them) have been the only buyers. But planar’s benefits — smoother, more detailed sound, with noticeably less distortion — can be enjoyed by anyone.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

MSI announces Titan GT77 with 4K screen and 250W of combined power

MSI’s Titan used to be the company’s highest-performance gaming notebook, rivaled only by desktop-adjacent devices like Alienware’s Area-51m in terms of performance and power. Such devices, while impressive, are a fairly niche product, and the company hasn’t refreshed the Titan line in a few years. Today,...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Logitech's new MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S are already on sale

Don't worry if you were waiting for Logitech's MX Mechanical and MX Master 3S to go on sale before you took the plunge — the discounts are already here. Amazon is selling the compact MX Mechanical Mini keyboard for $133 (12 percent off), while the MX Master 3S mouse has dropped to $89 (11 percent off). You'll have to be content with clicky switches for the keyboard, but these still represent meaningful savings for brand new peripherals.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

The best Bose deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Bose products make up some of the best-rated headphones and speakers available on Amazon, with reviewers praising the brand's sound...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are now under $200 in Memorial Day sale 2022

Amazon continues to deliver discounts left, right and center throughout its Memorial Day 2022 sale, including slashing prices on the popular Bose QuietComfort Earbuds down to just under $200. One of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling around, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are now just $199 at Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Oukitel's new phone has a 21,000mAh battery and can last 94 days on standby

If you find yourself reaching for your charger very often, Chinese company Oukitel has announced a phone called the WP19 that will last longer than you can imagine. Even though some companies now sell smartphones with 6,000mAh and 7,000mAh batteries, most all-rounder phones that boast impressive battery life top out at 5,000mAh and barely offer half a day of continuous use.
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

Treat Your Ears To These Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at a 68% Discount

It’s not a stretch to say playing music isn’t the first thing we think of when it comes to headphones. Sure, at their core, headphones exist to produce sound to the ear, but they’ve evolved so much over time that their use has surpassed that of just being a vehicle for music. A good pair of headphones makes a world of difference for video meetings and conversations with friends. They can act as a buffer against noisy co-workers in the office, and so much more.
ELECTRONICS
Windows Central

Windows Central

15
Followers
121
Post
268
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy