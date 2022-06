Jake Shields said Nate Diaz has always eyed a top-10 contender. The 43-year-old reckoned the UFC doesn’t want to let go of Diaz despite not handing him a fight. A few days from now, it will be exactly one year since Nate Diaz last fought inside the octagon. The 37-year-old has been vocal about his desire to fight one of the biggest draws in the UFC but for some reason, he is yet to be booked for a scrap.

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO