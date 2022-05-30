ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFbCT_0fulxt6300

(NEXSTAR) – While some may view Memorial Day as the unofficial start to summer – and the chance at a three-day weekend – the day carries a heavier meaning.

Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, honors Americans who gave their lives in service. It was declared a national holiday by Congress in 1968.

The day’s history technically started more than 100 years earlier when, in 1866, Waterloo, New York, held a city-wide ‘Decoration Day.’ According to USO , citizens were encouraged to place memorials on the graves of soldiers.

ISIS plot to kill George W. Bush reportedly thwarted by FBI

Two years later, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the head of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans, established the first-ever national Decoration Day , a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. He moved the day to May 30, a time when flowers would be in bloom.

Until World War I, Decoration Day honored those who fought in the Civil War. In the decades since its inception, the day became better known as Memorial Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs explains . Congress designated Memorial Day as a national holiday through the Uniform Holiday Bill passed in 1968 – it took effect in 1971 – and formally moved it from May 30 to the last Monday of the month.

Memorial Day is often confused with Veterans Day , which falls on November 11 every year and honors those who fought in American wars and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, became a legal holiday in May 1938.

Walmart’s ‘Juneteenth Ice Cream’ sparks backlash on social media: ‘Nobody asked for this’

After World War II, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day as part of the Uniform Holiday Bill.

Memorial Day should also not be confused with another military holiday in May, Armed Forces Day. Celebrated on the third Saturday of the month, Armed Forces Day honors those currently serving in the U.S. military.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Sen. Durbin visits Rockford’s Family Peace Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois senator visited Rockford’s Family Peace Center on Wednesday morning. Dick Durbin toured the facility, touting the recently passed “Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.” It includes funding for the Family Peace Center. The Department of Justice also renewed a three-year grant. The nearly $500,000 will be used to expand services […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Congressman introduces legislation to rename Grayslake post office in honor of U.S. Army solider killed in line of duty

Congressman Brad Schneider has introduced legislation to rename the Grayslake post office in honor of a Lake County native and U.S. Army soldier who was killed in Afghanistan. Schneider (IL-10) on Friday introduced the bipartisan legislation to rename the post office in Grayslake to “Army Specialist Joseph ‘Joey’ W. Dimock II Post Office Building.”
GRAYSLAKE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Waterloo, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere teacher honored with memorial garden

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Belvidere teacher is remembered for the impact he made on his students. Rob Salley taught at Perry Elementary School. He helped establish a garden during his time there. Students learned about nutrition in it and were able to take fresh vegetables home. Salley died in an accident in November […]
BELVIDERE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Staffing, quality, funding at center of Illinois nursing home legislation

ROSELAND, Ill. — After COVID-19 shined a spotlight on need to improve neglected Illinois nursing homes, the Springfield legislature acted. Tuesday, at Victory Centre of Roseland, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation to incentivize higher staffing levels and quality improvements at nursing homes. “We’re taking an enormous step forward so that our most vulnerable seniors will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The state of Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara offered an update on where the city stands on certain issues Tuesday night. It was part of the annual “State of the City” address. McNamara addressed the city in different ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, including virtually. He said that it was crucial to stand before city […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Village of Winnebago holds second ATV forum

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Winnebago looked for community input as village leaders consider allowing ATVs on streets. A second forum was held Wednesday evening at Winnebago High School. Some people shared concerns about safety, while others gave opinions on what should happen if riders broke the law on the streets. Village board […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Attorney General files hate crime lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ attorney general announced the office’s first ever hate crime lawsuit. Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit against Chad Hampton, 45, and his mother Cheryl Hampton, 67. Both are from Carroll County, and both are white. They are accused of spending months intimidating their Black neighbor, allegedly using a noose to lynch […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Memorial Day#Armistice Day#Memorials#War Memorial#Americans#Congress#Uso#Fbi#The Grand Army
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere pool to permanently close

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District will permanently close William Grady Pool, saying it is no longer fiscally responsible or operationally feasible to keep it open. “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to the current William Grady Pool. We know that this decision comes with feelings of frustration and disappointment; […]
BELVIDERE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coronado Theatre to undergo $1M facelift

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center will be undergoing a $1 million facelift, thanks in part to a capital improvement grant. More than $700,000 of the funding comes from the Rebuild Illinois funding program, with another $200,000 in state funds secured by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). The 95-year-old landmark will receive repairs […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fortatkinsononline.com

Clinton resident announces candidacy in State Assembly District 31 race

Editor’s note: information below has been provided by a political candidate announcing her intention to run for office. Other candidates wishing to run for political office will have equal opportunity to announce their intensions. Ellen Schutt, Clinton-R, has declared her candidacy for the Wisconsin State Assembly, District 31, according...
CLINTON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy