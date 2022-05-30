ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

KiKi Layne Talks Empowering Women Through Her Role As Ellie Steckler In Disney +’s ‘Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers’

By Jazmyne Courtnii Byrd
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APedE_0fulxn2v00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoUR2_0fulxn2v00

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty


Known to slay the carpet and bring beauty to the main screen, actress KiKi Layne is now lending her voice in one of Disney’s most popular 90s cartoon now turned movie, Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers .

“From the moment that I read the script, I knew that this was something that I would enjoy being a part of. The nostalgia of all the characters and I imagined how much fun I would have and once I heard the vision for the film, I said, ‘Oh yes, absolutely sign me up,’ I want to be a part of this film,” Layne says.

The Cincinnati native stars in the new Rescue Rangers film as the voice of Ellie Steckler, a quirky and sassy fangirl of the Rescue Rangers and a rookie cop for the LAPD.

“I was drawn to Ellie because I could personally connect with her quirkiness and excitement. I put myself in her shoes and just imagined what it would be like to meet them in real life. I thought about how I would feel and how I would act, and I felt as though I would have lost it a bit and fanned out meeting someone I grew up watching. So I had to lean into that emotion and channel that.”

Kiki Layne Talks Empowering Women Through Her Role As Ellie

Excited about the opportunity to be a part of this classic, Layne says that playing the role of an empowering woman is what attracted her to the project.

“One of the other major things that I got to draw into was playing a young woman coming into herself. This is something that every little girl and young woman can relate to when you start learning about who you are and self-discovery. Ellie is a young detective, but she’s very smart and knows how to do her job well. Like a lot of women in demanding positions, you get challenged in positions that we are rightfully in but sometimes often find ourselves being belittled, and you get to see her go on that journey as well as a young woman who is stepping into her power and her strength.”

Layne hopes that young girls everywhere will see this film and see themselves in Ellie. Check out the new film Rescue Rangers , now streaming on Disney+.

DON’T MISS…

Legendary Makeup Brand Fashion Fair Is Back With Global Makeup Ambassador KiKi Layne

KiKi Layne Looked Like A Chocolate Drop Queen And Made Us Stop Everything We Were Doing To Stare

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley Confirm Relationship in "For the Girls" Video

Hayley Kiyoko has released a new video for her song "For the Girls," and it's most definitely for the girls — who like girls like boys do, as Kiyoko famously sings in her 2015 hit "Girls Like Girls." The video is a parody of "The Bachelorette" and features Kiyoko as the star, only this time she's in a queer version of the show, being romanced by a host of hopeful women vying for the final rose. It contains many "Bachelor" stereotypes, from tearful arguments between contestants to dramatic date montages.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowering Women#Film Star#Dale Rescue Rangers#The Rescue Rangers#Lapd
d1softballnews.com

The talents of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which few know

The couple that they knew how to form Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It was one of the most adored movies in Hollywood history. The actors, who met while filming the film Mr & Mrs Smith, They fell in love and formed a large family together for 14 years. The duo “Brangelina”, a nickname they received during their courtship, welcomed six sons while they were together. Those kids have grown up and are now discovering their passions and talents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Ryan Phillippe sends his and Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon, to prom

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old son, Deacon, looked just like his dad heading to prom. “Sending our sweet meat boi off 2 prom,” the actor, 47, captioned an Instagram Story photo Saturday of himself and the teen. Deacon was all smiles in a gray suit in the social media snap. He accessorized with a pink flower. “Prom anyone?” the teenager captioned his own upload. “Love the [flower],” Witherspoon, 46, commented on her son’s slideshow. The “Big Little Lies” alum also posted pictures of the high school student with the caption, “Love this guy.” Kate Hudson, whose eldest son, Ryder, turned 18 in January, hilariously commented,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Films TV Show In A Leather Skirt As Ex Ben Affleck Plans His & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

She's just rolling with the punches! While the buzz about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's upcoming nuptials continues to be the talk of the town, the actor's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has been busy in Los Angeles shooting the upcoming Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me.Despite the California heat, the photos showed the 50-year-old star clad in a black long-sleeved shirt, a tan leather midi skirt and a pair of dark leather boots.The thriller is based on the novel of the same name and follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who's on the hunt for her missing husband Owen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Makes Surprise Appearance In Jennifer Lopez’s Doc Trailer: Watch

Though Netflix’s upcoming HALFTIME documentary looks at “the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is…to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration,” no one expected Ben Affleck to appear. After all, the two didn’t reconnect until April 2021, a year after Jennifer’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Yet, in the HALFTIME trailer that dropped today (Apr. 18), Ben, 49, made a surprise appearance, discussing the toll that living in the spotlight must have on Jennifer, 52. “And I said to her once, ‘doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, ‘I expected this,'” said Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Snuggles New BF Bobby Wooten As They Make Red Carpet Debut: Photos

Finally! Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III are red carpet official. The adorable couple, who were seen kissing passionately in New York earlier in May, showed up at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala on Thursday. The event was held at Spring Studios in NYC, and Katie, 43, and Bobby, 33, posed happily on the red carpet for photographers during their sweet date night, per photos published by Just Jared.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Alcoholic ‘Christmess’ Film From Heath Davis Shooting in Sydney

Click here to read the full article. Production has begun in Greater Sydney on “Christmess,” a light-hearted drama written and directed by Heath Davis. It stars musician and vocalist Hannah Joy of alternative indie rock band Middle Kids in her feature film debut. The film also stars Steve Le Marquand (“Last Train to Freo”), Darren Gilshenan (“No Activity”) with Le Marquand playing the role of a once famous actor who has been reduced by alcohol addiction to performing as Santa Claus in a mall. After accidentally meeting his estranged daughter (Nicole Pastor), he seeks help from his sponsor (Gilshenan) and a...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Britain's Got Talent star Ashley Gray comes out as trans

Britain's Got Talent star Ashley Gray has come out as transgender. Gray reached the finals of the ITV show in 2013 and made the top 10 of the UK singles charts with a self-penned track called 'Lighters'. Speaking on TikTok, he shared his excitement at recently having his first appointment...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Why Finn Wolfhard Is Private About His Rumored Relationship Status

With the release of "Stranger Things" season four, viewers are eagerly waiting to see what show creators have in store for Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) relationship. Although the characters on the show do have chemistry, the actors themselves remain close friends. In fact, both costars are in serious relationships. While Brown and her beau recently made their red carpet debut, Wolfhard and his alleged girlfriend have decided to keep their relationship offline. Naturally, "Stranger Things" diehards want to know, who is Wolfhard's rumored mystery girl?
CELEBRITIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy