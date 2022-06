UFC heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will clash at UFC Vegas 56. Both fighters are looking to rebound from losing their last fight. Volkov hopes to climb back into the top five of the UFC Heavyweight rankings with a win this Saturday. He lost his last fight to Tom Aspinall by submission at UFC London on Mar. 19. The loss pushed Volkov down the rankings from sixth to seventh. A win over Rozenstruik would keep him at his current rank, but it could also lead to fighting someone in the top five next.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO