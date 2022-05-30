Man shot and killed while waiting for food at taco truck in north Houston

Police say a man was shot and killed overnight after he ordered from a taco truck.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Irvington Boulevard and Caperton Street in north Houston.

Investigators said a man was sitting in his car, waiting for his food, when two unidentified men approached him, pulled out their guns, and fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not mention a motive for the shooting, but investigators were looking into surveillance video in the area.