Man shot and killed while waiting for food at taco truck in north Houston

 3 days ago

Police say a man was shot and killed overnight after he ordered from a taco truck.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Irvington Boulevard and Caperton Street in north Houston.

Investigators said a man was sitting in his car, waiting for his food, when two unidentified men approached him, pulled out their guns, and fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not mention a motive for the shooting, but investigators were looking into surveillance video in the area.

NOTE: Houston police initially reported that the man's wife was with him at the time of the shooting, but later provided an update that he was alone.

j y
3d ago

This is why you need police patrolling this area Antoinio Green was just killed by HCC / Walmart. The problem is the democrats keep releasing criminals then cry about about gun violence 🙄

Will Clark
3d ago

you have to know the game to understand the game. this is my opinion the area is known for a lot of drug activity. that was a hit 🤔. they did not touch his wife. she don't even know the man those men are not even from Houston. certain organizations do not mess with women and children. unless the woman is involved in the legal activity. this is my opinion you might not never hear about this story again. it's mostly Hispanic in that area. 2 + 2 equal 4.

Matt Isenberger
3d ago

nobody shoots anyone for no reason. try looking at the cause, not the effect.

