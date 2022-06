Real Madrid did not return from Paris with their main transfer target Kylian Mbappe, but the European champions could still be about to add one of the most in-demand French talents to their roster with AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni on the verge of a move to Spain. According to CBS Sports' Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old and his agent agreed the switch verbally last weekend before Los Blancos beat Liverpool 1-0 to win their 14th UEFA Champions League title with the Spanish giants Tchouameni's priority this summer. And talks are now ongoing between the two clubs to finalize a move.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO