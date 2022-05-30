ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley 101 celebrates 3 graduations at 3 points in life

By Amanda Luberto, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnyDB_0fulvBCV00

Graduation is a time in your life when you’re getting dressed up in an itchy, shapeless gown and trying to adjust a square hat to your head that simply won’t stay on.

It is also a rite of passage.

Not only does it represent growing up and going on to bigger things, but it’s a celebration of everything you’ve done up until that point. A celebration of your years of education and everyone who helped you achieve that.

It’s something almost all of us go through.

But the graduates of 2022 had an educational experience that few can relate to. With the pandemic and virtual learning and everything else that affected them, they are a class that is unique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhDdL_0fulvBCV00

In this week's episode of Valley 101, a podcast by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, we are joined by The Republic's k-12 education reporter Yana Kunichoff . Together, we visited three graduations at three different stages of life to try to capture this moment in time.

Listen to the episode:

Listen to Valley 101 on your favorite podcast app or stream the full episode below.

Click here to submit questions you have about metro Phoenix for a chance to be chosen for the podcast.

Note: Valley 101 is intended to be heard. But we also offer a transcript of the episode script. There may be slight deviations from the podcast audio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XC9KN_0fulvBCV00

Listen to Valley 101

Available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify and Stitcher
. Turn on notifications to be alerted when a new episode is released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Valley 101 celebrates 3 graduations at 3 points in life

