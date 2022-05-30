ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yara Shahidi Is Now a Harvard Graduate

By Yah Yah
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5nN5_0fuluUph00

Yara Shahidi is officially a graduate of Harvard University.

The “Black-ish” star graduated from Harvard University after five years with Bachelor’s degree after somehow managing to balance a full-fledged acting career.

“Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022,” she captioned the post on social media.

Shahidi was accepted into Harvard in 2017. Instead of heading straight to the IVY league campus, then took a gap year. Shahidi’s recommendation letter was penned by none other than the former first lady Michelle Obama. She focused on Social Studies and African American Studies during her time at the prestigious institution.

Shahidi was accepted into every school she applied to, including Stanford University, Yale University and Spelman College.

“I did get all of my college acceptances and I’m keeping them close to the belt as of right now, but I got into every college I applied to. So that’s really exciting. I found all of that out last week. My college plans are all up in the air, but I will choose within the next month,” she explained to Seventeen magazine.

Now that she’s a Harvard graduate, Shahidi may decide to focus her energies into her production company, 7th Sun, which she founded in 2020 alongside her mother, Keri Shahidi.

She also inked an overall deal with ABC Studios.

“We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since black-ish,” said ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis at the time. “When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series’ grown-ish,’ she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our Studio.”

“I love the fact that it really allows us to honor all of our sensibilities,” she told Fortune of 7th Sun. “Foundational to our ethos is really audacious goals,” her mother, Keri, added.

Comments / 5

