ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County's COVID cases up 22.1%; Pennsylvania cases up 8.6%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ViYA_0fuluExJ00

New coronavirus cases increased 8.6% in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday as the state added 29,664 cases. The previous week had 27,317 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 4.22% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lawrence County reported 127 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 104 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 19,340 cases and 422 deaths.

Beaver County reported 341 cases and seven deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 218 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 41,303 cases and 754 deaths.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Allegheny County with 348 cases per 100,000 per week; Bradford County with 327; and Cameron County with 315. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Allegheny County, with 4,234 cases; Philadelphia County, with 2,768 cases; and Montgomery County, with 2,280. Weekly case counts rose in 46 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Philadelphia counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Pennsylvania ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Pennsylvania reported administering another 126,842 vaccine doses, including 22,201 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 319,300 vaccine doses, including 22,696 first doses. In all, Pennsylvania reported it has administered 23,045,182 total doses.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 20 counties, with the best declines in Lackawanna County, with 603 cases from 735 a week earlier; in Bradford County, with 197 cases from 302; and in Northampton County, with 859 cases from 937.

In Pennsylvania, 249 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 84 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,907,324 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 45,147 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,954
  • The week before that: 4,105
  • Four weeks ago: 3,074

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 55,952
  • The week before that: 52,036
  • Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Lawrence County's COVID cases up 22.1%; Pennsylvania cases up 8.6%

Comments / 4

Related
YourErie

Could Pennsylvania see a suspension in gas tax holidays?

Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country. Here in Erie, prices are hovering around $4.79 per gallon and still increasing. However, some states are looking to relieve some of this pressure through the suspension of gas tax holidays. Here is more on if Pennsylvania should expect to see a similar solution. The State […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lawrence County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lawrence County, PA
Coronavirus
Lawrence County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Lawrence County, PA
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Governor visits Pittsburgh to push for direct payments to Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, to once again make a push for his plan to send direct payments to some Pennsylvania households. According to the administration, the state has $2.2 billion remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Democrats want to use about $500 million of it to send checks to Pennsylvanians. Households earning $80,000 or less could receive up to $2,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

COVID-19 spreading rapidly in Pa. once again

(WHTM) — Across the Midstate, Covid-19 is spreading and at a rapid pace. “Lots of people are getting it. Household contacts tend to be a common way to get it. Kids are bringing it into the house or spouses are bringing it into the house,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, Chief of Infectious Diseases at LG Health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: ‘Let’s Pass This Bill Now’, Continues Push for $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Emily Kinkead at West View HUB in Pittsburgh to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Gannett#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Excela, Butler health systems announce merger, creating region's 3rd hospital giant

A third Southwestern Pennsylvania health care conglomerate is in the works, as Excela Health and Butler Health System on Wednesday announced an intent to merge. “We believe strongly that our new partnership will extend our intellectual and financial capital,” John Sphon, Excela Health chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement. “In doing so, we can enhance access to care, decrease the cost of care and continue to focus on providing improved experiences and outcomes for patients.”
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDEL 1150AM

Hockessin mom who sued Carney over masks now eyeing up state auditor seat

Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry woman admits role in $87 million in Medicaid fraud

A Cranberry Township woman and her two Pittsburgh relatives pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the Pennsylvania Medicaid program for nearly eight years, resulting in the collection of $87 million in illegal Medicaid payments. According to a news release from U. S. Attorney Cindy Chung, Arlinda Moriarty, 53, pleaded...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Trend Upwards

There’s been another uptick in local COVID hospitalizations. Officials with Butler Memorial Hospital say they are treating 18 patients for COVID-19, with three patients in the ICU as of Tuesday afternoon. This is an increase of four patients hospitalized as well as one more local resident needing care in...
BUTLER, PA
WITF

Pennsylvanians need to watch out for ticks

Pennsylvania has one of the highest incidences of Lyme disease in the country; more cases of this tick-borne bacterial infection were confirmed in the commonwealth in 2019 than in all of New England. Without treatment, Lyme disease can lead to severe neurological conditions. These include nerve pain, facial palsy and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Woman Passes Fake Money at Hobby Lobby in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of using counterfeit currency. Authorities state that on May 27, 2022, the female in released images passed several counterfeit bills at the Hobby Lobby located at 111 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton, Pennsylvania.
EXTON, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

893
Followers
477
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy