In a matter of seconds, the focus during the fifth inning on Monday night shifted from catcher Jose Herrera trying to keep right-hander Zac Gallen from getting ejected to manager Torey Lovullo trying to keep both his catcher and pitcher from getting tossed. Both Herrera and Lovullo were successful — Lovullo was the only one ejected — an outcome that, in a way, was one of many that worked out in the Diamondbacks’ favor during a 6-2 win over...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO