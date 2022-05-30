‘Barry’ Season 3, Episode 6 Recap With Bill Hader

Click here to read the full article. Life moves fast in Big Sky country.
Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles has been promoted to series regular for the just-announced Season 3, TVLine has learned. His guest appearance in the ABC drama’s upcoming Season 2 finale was first revealed Thursday.
“I have tangled more than a few times with cartel elements,” Ackles’ character, Beau Arlen, tells Katheryn Winnick’s Jenny in the preview for the May 19 season ender (10/9c), “and it’s nasty business.” When Jenny agrees, saying that she needs to stop it, he counters: “You mean, ‘we.'”
Per the official character description, Beau is...
Comments / 0