Kim Kardashian sparks concern as she shows off ‘VERY thin’ figure in tight pink leggings & pal calls her ‘Lil Barbie’

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
KIM Kardashian has sparked concern as fans fear she looks "very thin" in skintight pink leggings and a friend calls her "Lil Barbie."

Her daughter, North West, went with Kim for a day at Ripley's Believe it or Not museum where Kim posed next to the Marilyn Monroe dress she revealed she "didn't eat" to fit in.

Kim Kardashian has continued to spark concern with fans over her drastic weight loss Credit: Instagram/ripleysbelieveitornot
Kim visited the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala at Ripley's Believe it or Not museum with North Credit: Instagram/ripleysbelieveitornot

Kim, 41, posed for a picture beside Marilyn Monroe's historical "Happy Birthday Mr. Kennedy" dress.

The singer wore the dress to sing happy birthday to President Kennedy in 1962, and Kim took the dress out of its vault to wear it to the Met Gala earlier this month.

For her visit to the museum, Kim wore skin-tight hot-pink leggings and a matching cropped zip-up sweatshirt.

She accessorized the look with a pink rhinestone purse.

North kept it simple in a Balenciaga sweatshirt and a silver chain.

However, Kim's skintight leggings raised some concern among fans.

One wrote: "She's so thin now."

A second said: "In the last photo, Kim looks like a Barbie!"

A third begged the star: "Kim, I love you, but please get back to your normal weight. It makes you look older."

Yet a fourth went as far to say: "You are getting disproportionate here and there. Doesn't even look like a human anymore."

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet at the Met Gala, Kim revealed the many hoops she had to jump through to fit into the gown.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, took a quick trip to Orlando, Florida, where the dress was being held at Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Kim shared: "I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves."

At first, the dress didn't fit the mom of four's signature curves, but that didn't stop her from wearing it to the Met Gala.

She told the magazine: "I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.'

"I had to lose 16 pounds down today."

Kim went on: "It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks.

"We're having pizza and doughnut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]."

The dress was designed by Jean Louis and originally cost $12,000.

It wasn't just tight on Kim – PEOPLE reported that Marilyn allegedly had to be sewn into the dress prior to her iconic performance in the gown.

Ripley's purchased the gown from Julien's Auction in November 2016, paying a shocking $4.81 million for it.

It is, to date, one of the most expensive dresses in the world.

CAN'T COMPETE

Since the Gala earlier this month, fans have continued to be concerned over Kim's drastic weight change.

Fans have even come up with a wild theory to explain Kim's recent weight change.

Kim's followers have speculated that she has shed the pounds to keep up with her Pete's long list of slim ex-girlfriends.

The Sun exclusively revealed that Kim's family is concerned she's losing too much weight and is "barely sleeping".

Amid the speculation, a fan suggested that Kim's weight loss could be to do with Pete's exes - which includes the likes of Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Pheobe Dynevor.

The user wrote on Reddit: "Kim's weight loss - a theory.

"I could be way off here but i’ve just realised all Pete’s exes are tiny. Like, incredibly thin. Even for Hollywood. I wonder if Kim noticed too."

Others agreed, with one writing: "Yeah he was with Ariana and that Kaia Gerber so I was like is he into Kim? Then she got skinnier.

"Which is kind of sad because it’s his looks that are trailing in the relationship not her."

Another added: "You could be onto something. Also - as he is so skinny, maybe she’s trying to feel “smaller” to match him physically."

A third posted: "Pete’s been with skinny white women, she probably feels insecure about not being his typical type."

FEARS FOR KIM

Earlier this month, an insider revealed Kim's family is worried about how much weight she has lost.

The source told The Sun: “Kim looks amazing, always, but she’s good at keeping how stressed she is hidden."

“She's the skinniest she's ever been and barely sleeping. Her family knows that a lot of this is her rebounding from a very controlling marriage, and her determination to show Kanye how much better she is doing without him.

“But whereas before she was incredibly healthy and well-rested, now she's constantly jet-lagged and she’s finding it hard to fit workouts in. I think Kim’s really struggling but won't admit it.

“She’s juggling being a hands-on mum, her studies, the high-pressure filming schedule and is always on edge that Kanye will go on another rant.

"She is having a great time with Pete but the travel is taking its toll and she’s barely sleeping. Everyone is worried she’s burnt-out.”

Kim's fans feared the star looked 'too thin' and begged her to get back to her 'usual weight' Credit: Instagram/ripleysbelieveitornot
Fans have developed a wild theory that Kim is trying to lose more weight to keep up with her boyfriend Pete Davidson's extremely thin exes Credit: Instagram/ripleysbelieveitornot
Kim revealed she dropped 16 pounds Credit: Getty

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

