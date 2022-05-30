ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...

KAAL-TV

PHOTOS: Storm cleanup begins across Minnesota

The small western Minnesota town of Forada will be starting the cleanup process after being hit by a tornado Monday. Forada was one of the worst-hit communities during Monday’s severe weather outbreak. The National Weather Service (NWS) says law enforcement confirmed a tornado touched down in the city, and...
FORADA, MN
CBS Minnesota

NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Struck Near Plato On Memorial Day

PLATO, Minn. (WCCO) – At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. Small farming towns southwest of the metro, including Plato and Hamburg, were hit hard by Monday’s storms. An EF-1 hit Plato on Monday with winds of up to 90 mph. Just a quick update from McLeod county, but our survey crew found EF-1 tornado damage (max winds of 90 mph) near Plato, MN. We'll have more info later on path length/width later this evening. — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 31, 2022 Those in the area are now working to recover from the...
PLATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June. It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like. (credit: CBS) We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal. Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
KEYC

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

What? Minnesota’s Energy Grid Is At Risk This Summer

Minnesota's usually-reliable power grid is at risk as we head into the summer season here in 2022. This is the kind of stuff that seems to usually happen to other areas of the country, not here in Minnesota. But according to a new report, it's true: Minnesota's power grid is at risk of rolling blackouts this summer as sweltering summer temperatures cause an increasing demand for energy.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Minnesota

UPDATE: 6:50 — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…Central Wright County, Eastern Benton, Sherburne County, and East-central Stearns County in central Minnesota until 7:15 p.m. At 6:40 severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Waite Park to Monticello to near Corcoran, moving northeast at 65 mph.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in Minnesota for threat of strong tornadoes

Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most...
Y-105FM

Storms Headed To Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Stormy weather may disrupt the holiday plans for southern Minnesota residents - but only for a short time. A line of thunderstorms has been moving across the southern half of the state since early Sunday. It has already produced 1 - 2 inch sized...
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Severe weather threat exits across Minnesota for Memorial Day

(UNDATED) -- The National Weather Service says much of the state will see an increased risk for severe weather throughout Memorial Day. The highest chance for severe thunderstorms is in western Minnesota, with conditions and potential storms weakening the further east you are in the state. The National Weather Service also says western Minnesota could also see conditions that make tornado outbreaks possible starting in the early afternoon today (Monday).
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
