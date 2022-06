CINCINNATI (WKRC) - SPCA Cincinnati ain't nothin' but a hound dog. Kidding, but they do, in fact, have some cute hounds they brought to Local 12 Tuesday!. Snowball is a 2-year-old with a sparkling personality who is also very smart and even showed us how he can sit on command. And Mary Sue is a 3-year-old who's full of energy and needs a big backyard to run around in.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO