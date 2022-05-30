ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Triple Threat: Three New Stars Make AEW Debuts At Double Or Nothing

By Thomas Hall
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome new names. AEW has had a lot of success during its existence and quite a bit of that has been due to their roster. The company has been able to keep things fresh by bringing in a variety of different wrestlers, many of whom you might have seen before. That...

wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Long Awaited Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW Double Or Nothing

What a twist! There are a lot of ways to present different wrestlers and some of them can involve quite a change. Sometimes these changes are hinted at long in advance but other times you see them come up out of nowhere. Both of them can be equally effective and can open quite a few doors. That was the case this weekend, and now things are are heading in a different direction.
WWE
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE
Financial World

Bryan Danielson: That’s the reason I’m in AEW

Bryan Danielson is a man who has shown on the wrestling scene how much he can and what a star he is. One of the main topics right now is the Texas school shooting, so Danielson talked about it, but also about the contract at AEW. “It’s interesting, I’ve always...
WWE
Person
Ember Moon
The Spun

Look: WWE Star's "Start Your Engines" Is Going Viral

NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 is underway from Charlotte. One of the biggest NASCAR races of the year is currently airing on FOX. Prior to the start of the race, WWE superstar Lacey Evans was on the call for the "start your engines!" FOX: NASCAR tweeted out the video:. Well done, Lacey!
WWE
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Simone Johnson, The Rock’s Daughter, Gets New WWE Ring Name

Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock, has received a new WWE in-ring name. Johnson will now be known as Ava Raine. She changed her Twitter account name on Sunday. Johnson also tweeted out a statement about the change and how it doesn’t discredit her family legacy. “I probably sound...
WWE
Fightful

New AEW World Champion Crowned At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

CM Punk captured the AEW World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, defeating Hangman Page in the main event. The finish saw the wife get wiped out and Page decided against using the AEW World Title as a weapon. Instead, Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat, but Punk was able to duck and counter right into the Go To Sleep. The GTS was enough for Punk to put Hangman away for the three count after a grueling match.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
WWE
The Spun

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes Announce Big News: Fans React

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are expanding their family. The parents of one will soon be parents of two. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced on Sunday night that they are expecting their second child. Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world last year. "Round 2!" Patrick...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 live results

AEW Double or Nothing is already one of the company’s biggest events of the year, but it has a little extra intrigue in 2022 as it takes over the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The headliner is a much anticipated championship bout between AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page and CM Punk. While it began as just a never before seen matchup between two popular wrestlers, it’s taken a bit of a twist in the last few weeks before the pay-per-view, with Page insinuating that Punk is bad for AEW while the challenger insists it’s just business for him. And then there’s the drama surrounding MJF. He’s scheduled to take on Wardlow, his former henchman and muscle, in a match that will pay off their ongoing issues with each other. However, there are now questions about whether MJF will even appear on the show, a blurring of the lines between reality and entertainment that is quintessentially pro wrestling. If you can’t watch the show live, bookmark this page and check back throughout the night as we serve up the latest AEW Double or Nothing results live as they go down from Sin City. 11
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Divas Champion Returning On Next Week’s Raw

A former WWE Divas Champion will be making her return to WWE television on next week’s “Raw”. It was announced during an episode of Miz TV tonight that Maryse will return to WWE next Monday to celebrate the “Miz and Mrs.” Season 3 premiere. As noted, the show will now air on Monday nights after WWE RAW goes off the air at 11 pm ET. The new episodes follow The Miz joining “Dancing With The Stars”, the couple celebrating their anniversary, having a pregnancy scare, getting their mothers into dating, and more.
WWE
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes, Wife Announce Major Personal News

It's a special Memorial Day Weekend for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Sunday evening, Patrick and Brittany took to social media with some major personal news. Patrick and Brittany are expecting their second child. "Round 2!" he tweeted. Patrick and Brittany were married in a ceremony in Hawaii earlier this year.
NFL
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Wants Adam Pearce To Go Up Against Brock Lesnar

During a recent interview with Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Sonya Deville was asked who she would like to see Adam Pearce wrestle in WWE. Here is what she said (per Fightful):. “I would love to personally get my hands on him, just from all the crap he’s put...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Member Of NJPW’s Bullet Club Travels To Vegas Ahead Of AEW ‘Double Or Nothing’

It looks as though the recent run-ins between AEW and NJPW talent are just getting started ahead of next month’s “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view. As seen in the tweet below, The Bullet Club’s Chase Owens took to social media earlier today and revealed that he’s in Las Vegas ahead of tonight’s AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view in the same city. He hints that he may be making an appearance by writing, “Let’s have a little fun today!!” in his caption.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

8-Year-Old Throws Top WWE Superstar ‘Under The Bus’ On MasterChef Jr.

The Miz may have found the toughest tag team partner of his life on Gordon Ramsey’s FOX reality competition cooking show “MasterChef Junior”. Wrestling Inc. can exclusively share this clip from this Thursday’s WWE themed episode featuring The Miz and his precious eight-year-old cooking partner, Ivy.
WWE

