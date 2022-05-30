ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Minnesota

A tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city. The city of Forada was included in a Tornado Warning on Monday. Forada is about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Officials sent out warnings for people to take shelter. The mayor of the...
Rochester, MN
Iowa State
Rochester, MN
Minnesota Government
Minnesota State
Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
2 Twin Cities Campers Killed By Falling Tree In Northern Wisconsin

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Two people from the Twin Cities area were killed by a falling tree while camping in northern Wisconsin over Memorial Day weekend. According to Price County officials, they were camping with two other people at a site along the North Fork of the Flambeau River. On Sunday around 5:45 p.m., they were sitting at a picnic table when a tree fell on them. The two victims – a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman from White Bear Lake – were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two campers were uninjured. They were helped by two people who were fishing nearby, until emergency services arrived. The fisherman said they noticed the wind pick up for about 10 minutes and then they heard a tree fall along the north bank of the river. The names of the two victims will be released after their families are notified.
Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June. It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like. (credit: CBS) We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal. Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
What? Minnesota’s Energy Grid Is At Risk This Summer

Minnesota's usually-reliable power grid is at risk as we head into the summer season here in 2022. This is the kind of stuff that seems to usually happen to other areas of the country, not here in Minnesota. But according to a new report, it's true: Minnesota's power grid is at risk of rolling blackouts this summer as sweltering summer temperatures cause an increasing demand for energy.
Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
Fatal Crash on Wabasha Bridge Spanning the Mississippi

Nelson, Wisconsin (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed yesterday in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the bridge connecting Wabasha and Nelson Wisconsin. A news release issued by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified the victim as 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls. The Sheriff's Office indicated he was driving a motorcycle that collided head-on with a car when the larger vehicle went over the centerline on the Highway 25 bridge. The deadly crash was reported around 3 PM.
'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in Minnesota for threat of strong tornadoes

Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most...
Redwood Falls man reported killed in Wisconsin crash

WKBT News from Nelson, Wisconsin, is reporting a Redwood Falls man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. KLGR will report more if and when official confirmation is received from law enforcement / emergency services. The WKBT report states:. A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin...
Storms Headed To Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Stormy weather may disrupt the holiday plans for southern Minnesota residents - but only for a short time. A line of thunderstorms has been moving across the southern half of the state since early Sunday. It has already produced 1 - 2 inch sized...
Severe weather threat sends Memorial Day campers home early

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The threat of severe weather is putting a damper on many people’s holiday weekend plans, as the risk of damaging hail and high winds was forecast throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening. Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty...
Severe weather threat exits across Minnesota for Memorial Day

(UNDATED) -- The National Weather Service says much of the state will see an increased risk for severe weather throughout Memorial Day. The highest chance for severe thunderstorms is in western Minnesota, with conditions and potential storms weakening the further east you are in the state. The National Weather Service also says western Minnesota could also see conditions that make tornado outbreaks possible starting in the early afternoon today (Monday).
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

