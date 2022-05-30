One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have named the three victims that were killed Monday morning after a vehicle and semi crashed. Police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00 a.m. Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died at the...
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash near Epworth on Sunday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 18 year old Angelyssa Lee of Epworth was killed when the van she was riding in crashed on Millville Road north of Epworth about 7:10 p.m. Sunday. The driver, 18 year old Kaleb Hunter, also of Epworth, was injured in the crash and taken to MercyOne-Dubuque Medical Center by Epworth EMS. The state patrol report said the westbound van had lost control, entered the ditch and rolled. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene along with Epworth Fire and Rescue.
An Iowa man was arrested for OWI when a Sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw him creeping along Interstate 380 at about 20 miles an hour. The incident occurred around 2:15 am Tuesday when 29-year-old Genaro Hernandez of Conesville was heading southbound near the 3 mile marker going well below the speed limit. The deputy reportedly observed him drive all over the roadway and nearly leave the shoulder.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police said officers responded to 4th and Marquette Streets in reference to a woman riding on the hood of a vehicle. The vehicle then crashed in the 1400 block of West 4th Street and caught fire, according to police. The investigation found the incident started...
Two Davenport suspects face charges after police say they stole, then sold, construction material from a site on River Drive, Davenport. Grace Meder and Jordyn Puckett, both 23, faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 7:30 a.m. April 20,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:01 pm on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Witnesses reported two young male suspects had fired several rounds at a passing car and then fled on foot. No injuries were...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt, but six people were displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Cedar Rapids Tuesday evening. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke with smoke alarms going off in the apartment around 7 pm in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE.
A Waterloo man, whose wife was found dead on Monday, has been arrested after he tried to flee on foot, according to KWWL. Police were called to 538 Sherman Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Monday where they discovered the body of 56 year old Dianthe Townsend. An autopsy is pending. Police cannot confirm if foul play was involved at this time as Townsend reportedly suffered from medical issues. Her husband, Terry Townsend, does not live at the home and, in fact, Dianthe had a restraining order against Terry. Terry told a witness that that Dianthe was dead and he told another witness that he had stood on a chair and slit a screen to gain access to the home. Police found evidence of that at the home. Terry has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Domestic Abuse, Assault, and Theft. The most recent was a second offense Domestic Abuse Assault charge on April 15th. Tuesday he was found in the backseat of a car, and after a short foot chase, was taken into custody. At this point he has been charged with Third Degree Burglary and Interference with Official Acts.
Waterloo, IA – According to the Waterloo Police Department, the shooting occurred right before 9 p.m. Monday night. It happened in the area of W. 4th Street and Grant. Waterloo Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers reportedly found one person suffering from a gunshot...
UPDATE: (May 30, 2022 – 11:26 a.m.) Michael Jaquan Robinson, 20, of Bettendorf, was arrested in conjunction with an early-morning chase incident Monday and charged with eluding, a felony charge; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. The incident, according to arrest affidavits. When police tried to...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque. Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. The three victims are expected to survive. Officers...
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison said they have identified a driver who allegedly passed an officer going more than double the speed limit on the city’s west side and refused to stop when the officer tried to pull them over. The city’s police department said an officer was monitoring traffic near Mineral Point Road and Racine Road around 7:30...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was shot Sunday evening. Waterloo Police say they took a call before 7 p.m. about a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Boston Avenue. They say as officers arrived at the scene, police took a report of a man arriving at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital suffering from a gun shot wound. Police believe his injuries are non-life threatening.
A North Liberty man boating on the Coralville Reservoir this weekend was arrested after being found with multiple empty alcohol containers inside. A DNR officer stopped 32-year-old Jeffrey Kittoe of Whipple Court at around 7:15 Sunday night because his boat didn’t have the required capacity number on the hull. Upon contact, a large bag of empty alcohol containers were found in the boat, and Kittoe allegedly had slow reactions with bloodshot eyes.
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A daycare worker previously charged with neglecting a child who died from severe traumatic brain injury a week after being in her care is now facing several new charges, including first-degree reckless homicide. According to recently updated online court records, 29-year-old JoAnna Ford is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of neglecting...
A Good Samaritan who saw a hit and run was arrested after following the fleeing motorist and brandishing a handgun at them. The incident occurred on Sunday night around 8:15 near Highway 6 at Sycamore Street. 24-year-old Hussein Alshabeeb of Hollywood Court in Iowa City allegedly witnessed a motor vehicle accident that he wasn’t involved in and watched one of the parties leave the scene.
